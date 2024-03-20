‘Little rascals’ ages 11, 12, 16 in custody after reportedly robbing Houston bank

By Jamie Landers The Dallas Morning News

DALLAS — Three boys dubbed the “little rascals” by the FBI are in custody after reportedly robbing a Houston bank last week, authorities said.

About 4:40 p.m. on March 14, officials with the FBI’s Houston field office wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the boys — ages 11, 12 and 16 — had just robbed a Wells Fargo in the 10200 block of North Freeway, near West Road.

The federal agency announced the boys were in custody Tuesday afternoon.

Because of their ages, their names will not be released, but according to the FBI, they face a charge of robbery by threat each.

The agency declined to release any additional information.