Trader Joe’s recall: See the 16 states where these nuts are recalled

By Katherine Rodriguez nj.com

Trader Joe’s has recalled its brand of whole cashews after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found salmonella contamination in at least one of the bags.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the cashews, according to the FDA.

Here’s the list of states where the cashews are recalled:

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Colorado

Idaho

Kansas

Louisiana

New Mexico

Nevada

Oklahoma

Oregon

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Washington state

The recalled nuts have a 37884 SKU number with lot codes T12139, T12140, T12141 or T12142. The bag also states that the nuts originated in Vietnam or India.

Those who have questions or concerns about the recall can email Wenders at foodsafety@wendersllc.com.

This is Trader Joe’s second major recall of the month, with the first being a recall of its chicken soup dumplings for potentially containing pieces of hard plastic.