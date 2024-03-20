TV review: ‘3 Body Problem’ lives up to out-of-this world expectations

By Neal Justin Star Tribune

“3 Body Problem,” which premiered Thursday on Netflix, is catnip for fans of its original source, Liu Cixin’s “Remembrance of Earth’s Past” trilogy. But for the rest of us, it sounds as enticing as a colonoscopy. In addition to a terrible title, it’s burdened with a geeky premise: Physicists who would rather gossip about Sir Isaac Newton than Taylor Swift are tasked with stopping an alien invasion that’s 400 years away. Rachel Carson’s “Silent Spring” plays a significant role. Galileo pops up as comic relief.

But before running to the safety of the “Real Housewives,” keep a few things in mind. First, “Problem” was adapted by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the team that tackled “Game of Thrones.” They know how to turn daunting, dense novels into heart-pounding thrillers. Then there’s the cast. Our science superheroes include Eiza González, an actor who has the look and fierceness of Angelina Jolie, and Jess Hong, showing off Indiana Jones-like pluck. “GOT” followers will also be relieved to see some familiar faces, including John Bradley, who brings the same humanity to this new character that he did to his role as the easily overwhelmed Samwell Tarly.

“Problem” deals with some heady ideas, including the extinction of mankind and the existence of God. But there’s plenty of room for mind-blowing scenes like one in which Genghis Khan’s army is swept up in a storm that makes “The Wizard of Oz” cyclone look like a slight breeze.

Yes, you have to endure conversations about nanofibers and magnetic pulls. You may find yourself googling the name “Emperor Zhou.” But “Problem” is worth burning a few more brain cells.

Also this week ‘Palm Royale’

If you miss seeing Kristen Wiig on “Saturday Night Live,” you’ll want to check out this stuffy new soap in which she plays a former pageant contestant who’s a little too eager to break into high society. There are flashes of characters like Gilly and the Target Lady throughout the 10 episodes. The cast also includes Allison Janney, Laura Dern and Carol Burnett, who acknowledges her own backlog with a perfectly timed Tarzan yell. Apple TV+

‘Irish Wish’

Lindsay Lohan continues her campaign to be Netflix’s rom-com queen in this humorless flick about a klutzy book editor who fantasizes marrying her biggest author, even if it means breaking up his marriage to her best friend. Most of Lohan’s slapstick scenes appear to be handled by stunt people. The gorgeous Irish scenery, which includes cozy pubs and the Cliffs of Moher, steal the show. Netflix

‘Ramy Youssef: More Feelings’

Youssef’s appearance in “Poor Things” hasn’t kept him from doing what he does best: exploring humor within Islam. The star of the underappreciated “Ramy” also delivers some smart jokes about President Joe Biden and his “crazy substitute-teacher energy” in this intimate stand-up special taped in New Jersey. 10 p.m. ET Saturday, HBO

‘Glory Road’

Josh Lucas, who plays Wiig’s husband in “Palm Royale,” previously portrayed Coach Don Haskins in this 2006 film about how Texas Western pulled off one of the biggest upsets in NCAA history by starting Black players. It’s not as stirring as “Hoosiers,” but it’s a satisfying way to kill time between March Madness games. Disney+