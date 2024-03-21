2024 Spring High School Sports Preview: Boys and girls golf capsules for Greater Spokane League

From staff reports

The Washington high school golf season is underway. Here’s a preview of the Greater Spokane League 4A/3A and 2A boys and girls teams.

Teams in alphabetical order by classification.

GSL 4A/3A

Central Valley: Boys coach Brian Spencer enters his fifth season with four returning letterwinners, led by state qualifier sophomore Chase Sturgis. Fifth-year girls coach Rob Rowe has three letterwinners back: senior Alivia Lanphere and juniors Charli Thomas and Aubrey Hancock.

Cheney: Senior Kyren Flemming and sophomore Treyson Little will provide leadership for a strong group of freshmen for first-year boys coach Justin Fayant. Gerald Morton returns for his 20th year coaching the girls team with all six letterwinners from last year’s team back. Juniors Lauren Howe and Elsa Bertelsen qualified for districts.

Ferris: Senior Patrick Luby qualified for state last season, and Ethan Miller returns from injury for coach Ryan Lamb in his third season at the helm. Senior Anna Morse was a state participant for the second year in a row for the girls team last year, while sophomores Emmaline Kuney and Erin McGuire qualified for districts for the fifth-place Saxons. Laurie Smith returns for her fifth season as coach.

Gonzaga Prep: Four letterwinners and two starters return for the Bullpups girls team, led by juniors Lisette Durkin and Lilliann Sayler.

Lewis and Clark: Brett Meenach is back for his fifth year with the Tigers boys team and has seven letterwinners back from a state fourth-place team. Sophomore Jack Brigham took eighth individually. Ten-time GSL coach of the year Michelle Grafos returns for her 19th season with the Tigers, as does junior Amanda Nguyen, who placed third at state after losing in a three-way playoff for first. Sophomore Eve Parker was a state qualifier as well for a team which placed sixth at state.

Mead: Keith Ross, who spent 13 years coaching the girls team, takes over the boys program with three letterwinners back from last year’s state qualifying team. Sophomore Benjamin Bennett (tied for 16th) and junior Cameron Cantillana (tied for 12th) return. The girls team returns the GSL co-MVP senior Brooke Bloom, who placed 10th at state last year.

Mt. Spokane: The Wildcats had two boys golfers make the cut at state last year: senior Stetson Gilbert and junior Alex Cloer. Coach Terry Cloer is back for his second season at the helm. Ninth-year coach Ryan Nelson has just two letterwinners back this season, and first-team all-leaguer senior Mia Bontrager is the leader. Bontrager will continue her playing career at Southern Oregon.

North Central: Did not respond to questionnaire.

Ridgeline: Five letterwinners return for coach Nick Seaman in his third season. Senior Tanner Smith finished tied for 18th at state last year and leads a big team – 52 golfers turned out – with lots of tournament experience. The girls team qualified for state and first-year coach Danny White has four returning letterwinners, led by juniors Carolyn Rose and Reagan Rothley.

University: The boys team has four letterwinners back for first-year coach Tyson Rule. Seniors Justus Moody, Rett Stinson and Tyler Stavenjord are leaders for the Titans. The girls team has a new coach too – Sandy Tipton.

GSL 2A

East Valley: Adam Fisher returns for his sixth season as coach with five letterwinners back, including sophomores Brady Flahavin and Teegan Martinez. Key returners for the girls team, led by second-year coach John Phelan, include Kaiden Davis, Kamnea Davis and Izzy Shoop.

Pullman: The Greyhounds took home both league titles last season. The boys were eighth at state for fourth-year coach Parker Ruehl. Five letterwinners are back, including four state qualifiers, led by GSL MVP Trae Frederickson. The girls were fifth at state under coach John Willy, entering his ninth season. Five letterwinners return, including seniors Ryli Bednar (seventh at state) and Mataline Rink (21st at state).

Rogers: Shawn Carney is back for his 14th season as boys coach with two letterwinners, led by senior Wyatt Hart, a two-time state qualifier.

Shadle Park: The Highlanders boys are led by junior Jonah Kern, who is already a two-time state qualifier. Coach Shannon Brown returns for a second season with four letterwinners back. Girls coach Margo Dreis is back for her 10th season with three returning letterwinners: seniors Sophia Carney and Cadia LeBret and junior Eliana Frye.

West Valley: Five letterwinners and two state placers – sophomore Melia Cerenzia (second) and senior Spencer Cerenzia (eighth) – return for third-year girls coach Ty Brown. Spencer will compete for Eastern Washington next year. The boys team is led by two-time state qualifier senior Keason Silva and the Eagles have four letterwinners back for veteran coach Craig Whitney.