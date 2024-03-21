50 years ago in Expo history: Havermale was an island again and not a peninsula after the fair’s ‘Theme Stream’ was built

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

For the first time in 52 years, Havermale Island on the Expo ’74 site had become a true island again.

Water began flowing in Expo’s “Theme Stream,” which meant Havermale Island was now surrounded by water.

Back in 1922, the construction of the Upper Falls power plant had transformed Havermale Island into a peninsula.

The Theme Stream was constructed to “resemble a mountain stream which might be encountered in the mountains.” It was built on the old riverbed, and festooned with basalt columns that created “hundreds of little waterfalls” as it dropped 70 feet to the main river.

Visitors can still walk along – and over – the Stream Theme bed today.

From 100 years ago: Lewis and Clark High School principal Henry M. Hart announced plans to raise money to purchase a large playfield and athletic clubhouse.

“For many years we have felt the need of a playfield for this school,” Hart said. “The school has been crippled and all but eliminated from competitive athletics because of a lack of a field to practice.”

The students themselves planned to raise the necessary funds over the next two years. A site had not been selected, but Hart said it would probably be somewhere on the south side.

Today, the school’s teams practice at a huge field complex between 33rd and 37th avenues – named Henry M. Hart Field.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1963: Alcatraz prison in San Francisco Bay is closed.

1965: Martin Luther King Jr. begins march from Selma to Montgomery.