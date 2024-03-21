Hijinks ensue on the high seas in ‘Menopause the Musical 2’

Nancy Slusser in “Menopause the Musical II,” coming Saturday to the First Interstate Center for the Arts. (Courtesy of Mark Garvin)

The characters of “Menopause the Musical” return to Spokane in its sequel, “Menopause the Musical 2: Cruising through ‘the Change’ ” – but this time, the motley group of middle-aged women are headed to the high seas.

Taking place five years after four women – who have nothing in common except for memory loss, hot flashes and night sweats – met at a lingerie sale at a department store, this musical boards a cruise of “self-discovery, backed by a new soundtrack of toe-tapping parodies greatest hits from the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s,” according to the musical’s website.

The show is recommended for ages 12 and up. It runs for 90 minutes with no intermission.

Join the Sisterhood at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at the First Interstate Center for the Arts.