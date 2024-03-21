No-Li awarded third best beer garden in U.S., according to USA Today Readers Choice poll

From staff reports

No-Li Brewhouse was awarded the No. 3 Best Beer Garden in America by a USA Today Readers Choice poll.

The No-Li Riverside Bier Garden – at 1003 E. Trent Ave., along the Spokane River – offers a peaceful setting for imbibing.

“Grab a table at the beer garden at No-Li Brewhouse in Spokane, and you can enjoy your beer with views of the Spokane River,” USA Today wrote. “The outdoor garden and indoor pub are open seven days a week with a drink menu that includes beer and hard seltzers and a food menu featuring gastropub fare.”

No-Li marketing director Jack Bryant called it history in the making.

We invite our beloved community and beer lovers from afar to be a part of No-Li and to be a part of this exciting journey,” he wrote in a news release.

Yakima’s Bale Breaker Brewing Company was named No. 5 in the poll.