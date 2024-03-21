Spokane bank manager admits to stealing at least $345,000

A Spokane bank manager admitted Thursday to stealing at least $345,000 from her employer.

Jessica Ann Marshall, 27, pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of theft and embezzlement by a bank employee.

Between June and September of 2023, Marshall was a bank manager at the Bank of Idaho’s downtown Spokane branch.

She stole cash from the bank vault, ATM and her cash drawer, according to court documents. Marshall then falsified documents to cover up the theft.

“Bankers and financial professionals are given an extraordinary amount of trust. When they abuse that trust to commit theft and line their own pockets, they devastate our communities,” United States Attorney Vanessa Waldref said in a statement. “We will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to hold those accountable who use their position to enrich themselves.”

Marshall is set to be sentenced on June 27.