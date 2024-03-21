Wi-Fi network at NCAA Tournament takes dig at famous Michael Jordan play

SALT LAKE CITY – From the bronze John Stockton statue sitting out front to the banners that hang inside, tributes to the best era of Utah Jazz basketball aren’t short supply at Gonzaga’s NCAA Tournament site.

Those include a Wi-Fi network guests can connect to while attending games this week at the Delta Center.

The network’s name, “JordanPushedOff,” is a dig at Michael Jordan’s play during the 1998 NBA Finals between the Chicago Bulls and Utah Jazz.

The WiFi network in Salt Lake City: JordanPushedOff.



At least they aren’t sour or anything. pic.twitter.com/H6IWw1c4cr — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) March 20, 2024

The Bulls had a 3-2 series lead against the Jazz, but facing a one-point deficit late in game five, Jordan dribbled to the top of the paint and pulled up for a mid-range jumper that gave his team the lead. Utah fans maintain the Chicago star pushed off Utah’s Bryon Russell while using a crossover move create space for the shot.