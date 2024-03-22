Did you noticed flags at half-staff in Washington on Friday? This natural disaster is why

By Karlee Van De Venter</p><p>Tri-City Herald

Have you seen some flags at half-staff in Washington today and wondered why?

Washington Governo Jay Inslee issued a directive on Friday to lower state and United States flags to half-staff in honor of the 10-year anniversary of the Oso landslide.

The Oso landslide, which occurred on March 22, 2014, is remembered as the deadliest landslide in United States history. The town had experienced heavy rainfall, causing a surge of mud and debris to plow into the Steelhead Haven neighborhood below.

The recovery process took several months. In total, the disaster destroyed 49 homes and claimed the lives of 43 people.

“Today marks the 10-year anniversary of the tragic event, therefore we honor both the victims and first responders,” Inslee stated in the directive.

All U.S. and Washington flags at state agency facilities are ordered to half-staff until sunset or the close of business. Other organizations are encouraged to join in.

A permanent memorial for the disaster opened on Friday following a dedication ceremony. The Slide Memorial on State Route 530 results from a multi-year coordinated effort to honor the event’s victims, survivors, first responders, family members, and surrounding communities.

Flag directives in Washington

The state governor is responsible for issuing flag directives. There is a set list of days that flags should be flown at half-staff, and the Governor’s Office will announce any additional dates. You can sign up for email updates to be notified whenever a flag directive is ordered.

In the past, Inslee called for lowered flags for deaths in law enforcement, state employee deaths, and in recognition of significant events, like the mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, in October 2023.

The president can also issue a federal flag directive, leading to a subsequent governor directive.

This story was originally published March 22, 2024, 1:39 PM.