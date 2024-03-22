Police: Kidnappers beat Spokane woman and shave her head

From staff reports

Police arrested four people on suspicion they kidnapped a woman, assaulted her and forcibly shaved part of her head.

At one moment during the ordeal, the victim was able to call 911 from an apartment on the 1300 block of West Boone. Dispatchers reported she was screaming when they alerted officers, according to a news release from the Spokane Police Department.

Officers found the woman suffering serious injuries with part of her hair forcibly shaved off.

They also noticed several others trying to hide in one of the other apartments and arrested four people, including Ashley A. Spencer, 31; David P. Nieman, 33; Thomas W. Fetzer, 50; and Danielle E. Bednarcik, 19.

The victim was taken to a hospital where she was in serious but stable condition, according to a police news release.