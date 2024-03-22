Report: Pepperdine transfer Michael Ajayi planning official visit to Gonzaga

Gonzaga’s busy monitoring the transfer portal while simultaneously preparing the biggest game of the year – an NCAA Tournament matchup against Kansas in the round of 32.

The Bulldogs will reportedly host Pepperdine transfer Michael Ajayi, an All-West Coast Conference first-team selection, on an official visit in the coming weeks, according to On3.com’s Joe Tipton.

Ajayi, who entered the transfer portal shortly after Pepperdine fired coach Lorenzo Romar, is also planning a visit to Ole Miss. The junior told Tipton he hopes to take both visits within “the next week or two.”

The transfer’s visit to Gonzaga could hinge on the Bulldogs’ upcoming results in the NCAA Tournament. If Gonzaga wins on Saturday, the Bulldogs would have a short turnaround before traveling to Detroit for a Sweet 16 game on Friday.

A Kent, Washington, native, Ajayi flourished in his first season as a Division I basketball player, transferring to Pepperdine after two years at Pierce College in the Tacoma area.

Ajayi led the WCC in scoring at 17.2 points per game and finished second in rebounding at 9.2 boards per game. The talented wing shot better from the 3-point line (47%) than he did from the field (46%) and made 70% from the free-throw line.

The junior scored 14 points to go with 14 rebounds in his first game against Gonzaga, but finished just 3 of 15 from the field during an 86-60 loss at the Arena. Ajayi had six points and three rebounds during an 86-61 loss to the Bulldogs two weeks later at Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu.

According to On3.com’s Jamie Shaw, the 6-7 Ajayi is the No. 6 transfer in the portal.

Ajayi was one of five Pepperdine players to enter the portal after Romar’s dismissal, joining Jevon Porter, Houston Mallette, Nils Cooper and Malik Moore. Mallette, the team’s second-leading scorer, recently committed to Alabama.

Haralson has GU in top nine

Jalen Haralson, a standout small forward in the 2025 recruiting class, lists Gonzaga among his top nine schools.

The 6-6 Haralson, a junior at La Lumiere School in Indiana, is also considering Auburn, Duke, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan State, Missouri, Notre Dame and Purdue, according to On3’s Joe Tipton.

“Their style of play stands out,” Haralson said of the Zags. “Coach (Stephen) Gentry is the one recruiting me there. They play out of a lot of ball screens and I feel like I strive out of ball screens. They also win a lot. So I want to go to a college where I can win.”

Haralson is ranked No. 10 nationally by On3, No. 11 by 247sports and No. 12 by ESPN. He’s visited five of the schools – Auburn, Indiana, Purdue, Notre Dame and Michigan State – on his top nine.

He's expected to line up additional visits.