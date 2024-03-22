Spokane Velocity building momentum, host Northern Colorado Saturday
Coming off an electric home opener last weekend, the Spokane Velocity will return to ONE Spokane Stadium this weekend to face off against arguably its toughest opponent yet.
A week after collecting the first win in franchise history, the Velocity (1-1-0) will look to continue to build their identity as they host the defensive-minded Northern Colorado Hailstorm (0-0-1) on Saturday.
“We are in the infancy stage of our development as a team,” Velocity head coach Leigh Veidman said. “Part of developing an identity is about maintaining a growth mindset, humility and working hard everyday to refine our craft.”
After dropping its season opener against the Greenville Triumph in South Carolina, the Velocity quickly turned things around with a momentous 2-1 win over the Richmond Kickers last weekend in Spokane.
Players praised the atmosphere of the sold-out crowd, which got to witness defenders Romain Metanire, a former MLS all-star, and Ahmed Longmire score their first goals with the club.
Velocity goalkeeper Carlos Merancio also recorded a number of impressive saves in the win.
On Wednesday, the Velocity topped Ballard FC 1-0 in the first round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup thanks to a 97th-minute goal from midfielder Andre Lewis.
Just inside the box off an attempted clearance, the right-footed Lewis drove the ball with his left foot past the goalkeeper just before extra time was given.
“The players have done a fantastic job,” Veidman said. “… But the key is consistency, which I have no concerns about with the group.”
The second round of the single-elimination tournament will be played in early April.
The Hailstorm, led by fourth-year head coach Eamon Zayed, finished third in the USL League One last season. The club had a league-best plus-22 goal difference before falling in the semifinals to eventual champion North Carolina FC.
Northern Colorado, despite losing some talented pieces from last year’s roster, sports a well-rounded team with a high-level defense.
The Hailstorm drew their scoreless season opener against Lexington SC, when Northern Colorado limited Lexington to just one shot on goal.
Saturday’s match, which kicks off at 6 p.m., will be streamed on ESPN+, and locally on KSKN 22.