Spokane Velocity building momentum, host Northern Colorado Saturday

By Ethan Myers The Spokesman-Review

Coming off an electric home opener last weekend, the Spokane Velocity will return to ONE Spokane Stadium this weekend to face off against arguably its toughest opponent yet.

A week after collecting the first win in franchise history, the Velocity (1-1-0) will look to continue to build their identity as they host the defensive-minded Northern Colorado Hailstorm (0-0-1) on Saturday.

“We are in the infancy stage of our development as a team,” Velocity head coach Leigh Veidman said. “Part of developing an identity is about maintaining a growth mindset, humility and working hard everyday to refine our craft.”

After dropping its season opener against the Greenville Triumph in South Carolina, the Velocity quickly turned things around with a momentous 2-1 win over the Richmond Kickers last weekend in Spokane.

Players praised the atmosphere of the sold-out crowd, which got to witness defenders Romain Metanire, a former MLS all-star, and Ahmed Longmire score their first goals with the club.

Velocity goalkeeper Carlos Merancio also recorded a number of impressive saves in the win.

On Wednesday, the Velocity topped Ballard FC 1-0 in the first round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup thanks to a 97th-minute goal from midfielder Andre Lewis.

Just inside the box off an attempted clearance, the right-footed Lewis drove the ball with his left foot past the goalkeeper just before extra time was given.

“The players have done a fantastic job,” Veidman said. “… But the key is consistency, which I have no concerns about with the group.”

The second round of the single-elimination tournament will be played in early April.

The Hailstorm, led by fourth-year head coach Eamon Zayed, finished third in the USL League One last season. The club had a league-best plus-22 goal difference before falling in the semifinals to eventual champion North Carolina FC.

Northern Colorado, despite losing some talented pieces from last year’s roster, sports a well-rounded team with a high-level defense.

The Hailstorm drew their scoreless season opener against Lexington SC, when Northern Colorado limited Lexington to just one shot on goal.

Saturday’s match, which kicks off at 6 p.m., will be streamed on ESPN+, and locally on KSKN 22.