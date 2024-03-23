Difference makers: Tamin Lipsey comes up big in second half during Iowa State’s win over WSU

JAYLEN WELLS

Wells kept Washington State in the game with the same shot-making he demonstrated all season. On his way to 20 points, including two 3-pointers, Wells provided timely baskets in the first half, when he scored 16 points. In the first 20 minutes, he made two key 3-pointers, including one to grab a 7-0 lead and another for a 19-17 advantage. Without Wells, the Cougs might not have raced to such a promising start.

In the second half, WSU couldn’t get Wells going the same way. He scored just four points in the second half, which cost the Cougars because they had trouble scoring otherwise. Without a reliable scoring option, Washington State couldn’t parry Iowa State’s string of 3-pointers, which put the game away.

TAMIN LIPSEY

Iowa State guard Lipsey keyed his team’s second-half surge with the shot-making the Cyclones needed. En route to 15 points, Lipsey hit two 3-pointers in the second half, which helped ISU begin to pull away. He also registered five rebounds and four assists, doing most everything for Iowa State, which connected on seven 3-pointers for the game.

On defense, Lipsey was as advertised, making things tough on WSU guard Myles Rice, who scored 13 points on 10 shots, including one turnover.

TURNING POINT

The game swung when Iowa State started to make shots, particularly early in the second half, as the Cyclones got hot from deep. It started with Lipsey, who hit a tough shot. Curtis Jones followed with a 3-pointer, good for a 42-35 lead, and when wing Milan Momcilovic added a 3-pointer, Iowa State led 45-37.

The Cougs kept battling. They stayed within striking distance, making enough shots to hope for a rally, but the game slipped away when they couldn’t secure stops.