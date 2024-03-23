Live updates: No. 7 seed Washington State takes on Iowa State in round of 32
First half
11:34 – WSU 11, ISU 4: Cougars suffocating ISU, limiting the Cyclones to 1 of 13 shooting. Haven’t taken full advantage, but have a good lead at the U12 media timeout.
Wells leads with five points, Jones adds four. Cougs 1 of 6 on 3-pointers.
15:55 – WSU 7, ISU 0: Great start for the Cougars, who lock down the Cyclones and start on a 7-0 run at the U16 media timeout. Iowa State misses its first seven attempts.
Wells has five points, Jones adds two.
Pregame
The Washington State men’s basketball team has been proving people wrong all season. Who’s to say they stop now?
The seventh-seeded Cougars (25-9) take on No. 2 seed Iowa State (28-7) today in a NCAA Tournament round of 32 game in Omaha, Nebraska. Tipoff is set for 3:10 p.m. on TNT.
The Cyclones, winners of the Big 12 Tournament championship, are 6½-point favorites.
Iowa State ran away with a win over South Dakota State in the first round, while WSU earned a hard-fought win over Drake.
A Cougars win would give them their first Sweet 16 berth since 2008, also the last time they made the tournament. That’s WSU’s only Sweet 16 appearance, the only over time they advanced further was in 1941 under a difference format.
Iowa State at a glance
Game preview
