Key matchup: Forwards Yvonne EJim, Alissa Pili will be difference in Gonzaga-Utah game

By Greg Lee The Spokesman-Review

Both Gonzaga and Utah feature multiple offensive weapons.

The court will be full of them. But the game may come down to which team defends the other team’s star the best.

Gonzaga senior forward Yvonne Ejim was the West Coast Conference Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. The 6-foot-1 Ejim can do anything inside, and teams generally aren’t successful guarding her one -on -one.

Utah senior forward Alissa Pili was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection. Pili can shoot from behind the 3-point line or cause teams fits inside.

Defense and rebounding will also be critical for both teams.

Said Gonzaga coach Lisa Fortier: “I don’t think anyone enjoys preparing for either of those two.”

Said Utah coach Lynne Roberts: “(We) are similar in that they’ve got a post player that is really hard to defend one on one. She’s really good. … It’s like us with Pili. It’s a risk to go one -on -one.”