Difference makers: Kayleigh Truong, Yvonne Ejim pace Gonzaga past Utah

KAYLEIGH TRUONG

Gonzaga was going to need some solid outside shooting and Truong stepped up. She provided lots of scoring, but also gave GU a big lift in rebounding. Truong finished with a game-high 21 points, seven rebounds and two assists.

YVONNE EJIM

Give Ejim a ton of credit for battling Utah’s star, Alissa Pili. Sure Pili scored and scored, but Ejim used her athleticism to front her as best she could. Suddenly midway in the fourth quarter, Ejim owned every rebound. She posted her 15th double-double and fifth in the last six games. Ejim finished with 17 points on 7-of-14 shooting and 13 rebounds

Key momentAfter seeing a 21-point third-quarter lead shrink to 67-61 midway through the fourth, Yvonne Ejim grabbed key defensive rebounds on three straight possessions, leading to the Zags scoring seven straight points – including 5 of 6 from the foul line – and opening up a 74-61 lead with 1:51 left.