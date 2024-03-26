Area players impress during S-R High School Basketball Showcase

Metro forward Evan Stinson of Cheney dunks against Region during the Jack Blair Memorial on Tuesday at Lewis and Clark High School. (Colin Mulvany/The Spokesman-Revi)

By Samantha DiMaio The Spokesman-Review

The Spokesman-Review High School Basketball Showcase tipped off Tuesday for the second year in a row at Lewis and Clark High.

Consisting of the Denny Humphrey Memorial boys all-star game and the Jack Blair Memorial girls all-star game, the showcase gathered the most talented high school players in the region from a variety of schools to join forces and compete against one another.

The beginning of the girls game featured some solid play from the Metro team, but the Region team started to heat up after senior Brooklyn Brennan (Post Falls) finished with a basket after three offensive rebounds.

The first half also highlighted impressive moves under the basket from Deer Park freshman Ashlan Bryant and 3-pointers from Clarkston senior Kendall Wallace. Region led 37-27 at halftime.

Metro responded in the second half. University senior Julianna Jeross hit a long 3-pointer and another from nearly the same spot in their next possession.

The key play of the half was a beautiful pass from Central Valley freshman Draeyelle Domebo to Ridgeline sophomore Madilyn Crowley under the basket for an easy layup. Another brilliant passing sequence from the same duo brought Metro within four points at the end of the third quarter.

“It was just cool to see everyone’s talents working together,” said Metro’s Gillian Bears, a Gonzaga Prep senior.

The fourth quarter was the most competitive as the energy on the court increased. It featured a corner 3-pointer from Bears to tie the game and a 3-pointer from Mead senior Teryn Gardner to give Metro its first lead.

Region regained the lead, but another Metro 3-pointer cut the deficit to one point with less than 10 seconds left. Region, however, held on to win 75-74.

“They’re all so good and it’s impossible to give everybody the playing time they deserve,” Region coach Corey Baerlocher said. “There’s so much talent in this group, and on the other side, that sometimes you got caught watching it.”

At the beginning of the boys game, Metro’s Jacori Ervin, a North Central senior, showcased his skills with a massive dunk. The Region’s best plays revolved around the rebounding of Rogers junior Treshon Green and West Valley senior Ben Fried’s 3-pointers.

Metro entered halftime with a 39-24 lead.

“It’s pretty cool,” said Metro’s Eli Williams, a North Central senior. “The first time that we played together was AAU in the eighth grade, the all-star game for Hooptown, so it was fun to get back with these guys and play together for the last time.”

The Metro team had impressive second-half plays. Metro’s Nash Dunham, a Mead junior, scored 17 points to guide an 84-51 win.

The Region team, however, had a final big play as West Valley senior Parker Munns hit a step-back 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Girls box score

REGION 16 21 24 14 - 75

METRO 14 13 30 17 - 74

REGION

Hill 0 2-2 2, Tobeck 1 0-0 3, Wallace 3 0-0 9, Kuhle 0 0-0 0, Wertenberger 4 0-0 9, Johnson 4 1-2 9, Fager 0 0-0 0, Bryant 3 2-2 8, Peabody 2 2-2 6, McGaughy 6 1-3 13, Brennan 4 0-0 10, Ruud 3 0-0 6. Totals 30 8-11 75.

METRO

Pierce 1 0-0 2, Sheridan 0 0-0 0, McIntyre 2 0-0 4, S.Gardner 0 2-2 2, Baird 0 0-0 0, Domebo 2 0-0 6. Sander 7 1-2 16, Jeross 3 0-0 9, Cornwall 3 2-2 9, Wells-Morrison 0 2-2 2, T.Gardner 2 0-0 5, Bears 1 0-0 2, Jones 4 0-0 11, Crowley 3 0-0 6. Totals 28 7-8 74.

3-pointers: Tobeck, Johnson, Brennan 2, Wallace 3, Domebo 2, Sander, Cornwall, Jeross 3, Gardner, Jones 3.

Fouls: Region 7, Metro 10.

Boys box score

REGION 10 14 8 19 - 51

METRO 17 22 23 22 - 84

REGION

Munns 2 2-2 7, Jenkin 1 0-0 3, Harry 0 0-0 0, Powaukee 0 0-0 0, Van Tine 2 0-0 5, Goldsmith 2 0-0 4, Fried 3 0-0 9, Kinsey 0 0-0 0, Pierce 2 0-0 4, Holyfield 2 1-2 7, Green 3 0-0 6, Olsen 3 0-0 6. Totals 20 3-4 51

METRO

Williams 3 0-2 6, Skaife 3 0-0 7, Murray 3 0-0 9, Dunham 6 0-0 17, Sandberg 3 0-0 7, Pincock 2 0-0 5, Gardner 2 0-0 4, Jessup 0 0-0 0, Stinson, 4 0-0 8, Christy 1 0-0 2, Ervin 6 0-0 12, Skidmore 2 0-0 4, Amend 1 1-2 3. Totals 36 1-4 84

3-pointers: Munns, Jenkin, Van Tine, Fried 3, Holyfield 2, Skaife, Murray 3, Dunham 5, Sandberg, Pincock.

Fouls: Region 5, Metro 8.