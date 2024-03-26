Israel-Hamas talks stall as Netanyahu balks at ‘extreme’ demands

By Alisa Odenheimer Bloomberg News

Cease-fire talks between Israel and Hamas broke down again, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accusing the Islamist group of making “extreme demands.”

“Hamas once again rejected any American compromise proposal,” Netanyahu’s office said on Tuesday. He cited the organization’s insistence on an immediate end to the war in Gaza, the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the territory and “remaining in power so that it could repeat the massacre of October 7.”

Israel’s Army Radio said the government has told its negotiators in Qatar — which is acting as a mediator between the two sides — to return home. Netanyahu’s statement did not mention that or say the talks had been halted.

The move comes after weeks of talks in which Israel and Hamas appeared to make little headway. Israel says a cease-fire can only be temporary — in the region of six weeks — and the war must continue until Hamas’s remaining brigades are destroyed.

Israel also says Hamas must agree to release hostages for a cease-fire to start.

The war erupted on Oct. 7 when Hamas fighters swarmed into southern Israel from Gaza, killing 1,200 people and taking around 250 hostage. Israel’s retaliatory attack on Gaza has killed more than 32,000 people according to the Hamas-run health ministry there.

Hamas is designated a terrorist group by the U.S. and European Union.