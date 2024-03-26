Zags Basketball Insiders Podcast (episode 20): Ben Gregg’s toughness, how to deal with Zach Edey and Sweet 16 predictions

The Gonzaga men’s basketball team must focus on Zach Edey this week.

Not surprisingly, Edey and his top-seeded Purdue Boilermakers – GU’s Sweet 16 opponent on Friday – are also the focus of the latest Zags Basketball Insiders Podcast, featuring Spokesman-Review reporter Jim Meehan and TV analyst and former GU big man Richard Fox.

In addition, Meehan and Fox look back at the first two NCAA games, the impact of Dusty Stromer and Braden Huff, and the toughness of Ben Gregg.

Catch the episode here, or find it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts or wherever you listen to podcasts.