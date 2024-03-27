Idaho AG Raúl Labrador ordered to pay costs of open meetings lawsuit over Phoenix deal

By Ian Max Stevenson Idaho Statesman

BOISE – Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador was ordered to pay close to a quarter of a million dollars in attorneys’ fees after an Ada County judge ruled against him in his open meetings lawsuit against the State Board of Education.

Labrador sued the State Board, which is also the Board of Regents of the University of Idaho, over its surprise decision to allow the North Idaho university to purchase the University of Phoenix last year. Labrador had argued the board violated open meeting laws when it approved the sale and did not adequately vet competition over the sale, according to Idaho Education News.

Fourth Judicial District Judge Jason Scott in Ada County ordered the attorney general to pay nearly $243,000 in costs and attorneys’ fees Tuesday, after he ruled in favor of the board in January. The State Board had asked in February for close to $275,000.

“This unnecessary and unsuccessful lawsuit by the attorney general against his own client took an enormous amount of time and resulted in a large cost to taxpayers,” the State Board said in an emailed statement. “The State Board is grateful to be vindicated by the court once again. Although the attorney general must pay those costs from his budget, it is profoundly unfortunate that taxpayers ultimately must bear the cost of this frivolous litigation.”

Labrador’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Labrador has appealed Scott’s ruling to the Idaho Supreme Court, and oral arguments are scheduled for June. The court costs, like the rest of the case, are subject to appeal, according to court rules on appeal filings.