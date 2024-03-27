MUG Root Beer and its mascot, Dog, to offer free root beer for all, if Gonzaga men or women win NCAA Tournament

From staff reports

MUG Root Beer and its mascot, Dog, are rallying fans across the country to “root” for all the dogs during this year’s games for a sweet treat.

With the Gonzaga Bulldogs fighting to beat the underdog odds in the men’s and women’s matchups, MUG is getting behind them and going “big for the dogs,” the company said in a news release.

If a team with a dog mascot, like Gonzaga, wins either of the championship showdowns, everyone gets free root beer, the company said.

If a dog team wins either game on Sunday, April 7, or Monday, April 8, MUG will post on TikTok and Instagram with instructions on how fans can treat themselves to a free root beer.

In the meantime, MUG is putting the sweet in Sweet Sixteen. The company has applied 25% off for fans who purchase MUG (20-ounce bottles, 12-ounce cans, 12 packs) or MUG Zero Sugar (20-ounce bottles) now through April 8 on GoPuff.

Schools with dog mascots have historically won 51.6% of the time in the final stretch of college hoops, MUG said.

“I luv all my dogz. Evry game needs mor dogz. Root 4 dogz = FREE ROOT BEER 4 ALL,” said mascot Dog.