Stevens County prosecutor: Spokane deputies justified in shooting, killing man in Loon Lake

Two Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies were justified in shooting and killing a man in Loon Lake in 2022 during a SWAT standoff, the Stevens County Prosecutor announced Wednesday.

The standoff on Oct. 12 of that year stemmed from an incident earlier in the day when Jeffery J. Smith, 52, was suspected of firing a bullet past the head of a man who sexually assaulted his son’s girlfriend.

Around 3:15 that afternoon, the sheriff’s office responded to the 42800 block of North Spotted Road near Clayton after Davin Brock reported Smith held him at gunpoint and fired a shot next to his head, according to documents.

Smith showed up at Brock’s house, and after a brief chat, Brock said he realized that Smith was the father of the boyfriend of the girl he had assaulted.

Brock, 40, was convicted of indecent liberties in February 2019 and sentenced to 41 months in prison and 36 months of probation, according to the Washington Courts and sheriff’s office sex offender websites.

Brock was released from prison in November 2020, according to the offender website. It said Brock’s victims were 15- and 16-year-old girls.

Smith took out a black handgun and pointed it at Brock’s face, telling Brock that “I am here to kill you,” court records said. Brock told the deputy he closed his eyes and believed he was about to die.

Eventually, Smith left and Brock reported the incident.

At about 3:50 p.m., the Stevens County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a woman at the 4000 block of U.S. Highway 395 near Loon Lake that a man entered her house and said he had just shot someone in the face.

Stevens County deputies responded. Smith walked into the woods and reportedly refused to stop.

The Spokane Sheriff’s SWAT team responded and used a drone to find Smith in the woods, according to court documents.

That’s when deputies heard Smith fire multiple shots.

Officers made several announcements to Smith that he was under arrest and asked him to surrender, court records said.

According to documents, Smith moved farther from the house and came into contact with SWAT team members. Documents said the team confronted Smith about 10:15 p.m. Deputies Stephan Blaakman and Alexx Bullion shot him.

Smith died on scene.

“During the contact, Smith fired upon law enforcement drones, discharging his weapon 17 times,” Stevens County Prosecutor Erika George wrote in her report. “The use of deadly force in this case was done in good faith.”