‘Bachelorette’ star Katie Thurston returns to home state as part of comedy tour

Season 17’s “Bachelorette” Katie Thurston is returning to her home state – not to hand out roses, but to share laughs at comedy clubs in Lynnwood, Tacoma and Spokane next week.

The Lynnwood-raised reality TV star has turned her talents into humor. After living in San Diego upon filming “The Bachelorette,” Thurston moved just a month ago to Los Angeles.

“I love it,” she said. “The comedy scene here is obviously bigger, better and more competitive, which is why I moved here. But also this is, like, entertainment city. This is where I’m supposed to be.”

Thurston’s love of comedy began before she stood in the reality TV spotlight.

“I went on TikTok during the pandemic, because all the comedy clubs were closed,” Thurston said. “I always thought open mic would be really fun to just try it out. This was a way to do that without having to be in the public, because everything was shut down.

“I remember the first time I had a viral moment. It was kind of like, ‘Maybe I have something.’ “

Her first TikTok that took off? “It was about basically being single and lonely during the pandemic and how I would have an intimate relationship with a ghost at this point,” Thurston laughed.

Now, Thurston is just shy of 1 million TikTok followers. Comedy, however, is not the “end all be all” for her, she said.

“I think the bigger picture of what I’m doing is entertaining people,” Thurston said. “I really enjoy having a community of people to make happy and make laugh, which is honestly what I was doing on TikTok before I even went on reality TV. There’s always been this pull to be in front of an audience.”

Thurston’s shows see a different crowd than your average comedy club.

“The first obvious thing is it’s a mostly women crowd,” Thurston said. “There’s definitely men there as well, but what I love is my jokes are obviously based on my womanly experience. So that makes it really relatable for the women in the crowd.”

But there are also a lot of people who are part of the Bachelor Nation, fans of “The Bachelorette” show.

“A lot of these people who come, it is their first time” to a comedy club, Thurston said. “It’s something that feels safe to them, of like, they’ve never gone to a comedy show, but at least there’s a familiar face that entices them. And then they realize, like, live entertainment, live comedy is enjoyable.”

Thurston likes to joke in her sets about what’s relevant in her life.

“For me, mostly, it’s just what it’s like to be single in your 30s, and what it’s like to be a woman in your 30s without kids,” Thurston said. “Kind of the expectations around that. The ideas that people have and what that’s supposed to mean.”

While Bachelor Nation fans may be hoping to get some piping hot tea on “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” insider information, Thurston won’t talk too much on her reality TV experience.

“But I do make a joke how it’s very funny that I was once on this million-dollar TV show looking for love, and now I’m on the free version of Hinge (dating app),” Thurston said.

While she started as a contestant on Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor” and went on to become “The Bachelorette” herself, Thurston has made more appearances on a recent season, including sharing her comedy talents. Last year, she headed to Mexico to host a “Bachelor in Paradise” comedy roast, which ended in drama and hurt feelings for some of the contestants.

“You know, I’ve learned with Bachelor Nation to tread lightly when it comes to roasts,” Thurston said. “It doesn’t always go as planned. Sometimes there’s a fine line from funny and mean. I learn to just stay in my lane and hope to not do that again.”

So will Thurston be roasting her home state or home town as part of her national tour?

“A lot of the jokes when it comes to hometown stuff, they’re not preplanned. I think that’s what makes live comedy so fun, is you don’t really know what to expect until you start engaging with the crowd,” Thurston said. “Given that (Lynnwood is) my hometown, I’m sure there will be a lot to talk about when it comes to Washington.”

It won’t be Thurston’s first time in Spokane. The Lynnwood High School graduate used to travel to the East Side for volleyball tournaments.

“I did shows last year at the Tacoma Comedy Club, and it sold out,” Thurston said. “I’m hoping for that again this year. Just because it’s the home crowd.

“Washington, as a whole, is a little more progressive. So some of the jokes are more understandable for them, versus middle America, it might be a weird topic to talk about.”

While Thurston is fairly new to comedy, the comedians she is bringing along on tour are not.

“I’m bringing these other comedians who have helped me along the way, who are more experienced, who maybe I can learn from who can teach me stuff each show,” Thurston said.

For those who are opposed to reality TV, Thurston said there will be a diverse group of comedians and opinions to “guarantee a fun time no matter who you are or how old you are.”

“What I want people to know is when they come to the show, they’re getting not just Katie the ‘Bachelorette,’ but they’re getting Katie ‘Me,’ ” she said.

Some tickets ($25-$50) are still available for the 7 p.m. Wednesday show at Spokane Comedy Club.

“Everyone on TV sees this proper, poised, like, following the rules of what you need to fall in love, you know,” Thurston said. “I’m not that. I’m messy, I’m fun, I’m relatable. I’m your sister. I’m your friend.

“A lot of people romanticize what a ‘Bachelorette’ is, and they put me on this pedestal, which is very sweet, but I’m not deserving of a pedestal. I’m like right there with you, you know, suffering on the dating apps with you. Talking about the fails of a bad date. Really wanting you to feel like we’re friends.”