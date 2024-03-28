Dave Boling: With his motor and mojo, Gonzaga’s Ben Gregg could wreak havoc on Purdue, Zach Edey

By Dave Boling The Spokesman-Review

DETROIT – The first four games last season, as a sophomore reserve, Ben Gregg averaged about four scant minutes on the court for the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

Generally, he was the second big man off the bench.

His fifth appearance came against Purdue in the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, near his home.

With starting forward Anton Watson and his big-man backup, Efton Reid III, both in foul trouble trying to stop 7-foot-4 Boilermaker center Zach Edey, Gregg got nine minutes of court time.

He had been building up for this moment, putting in his work, waiting his turn. Man, was he ready.

He made those nine minutes count, scoring nine points in a flurry (2 of 5 3-pointers), with two rebounds and two blocks.

And perhaps most notably, five personal fouls. In nine minutes.

Edey. Everybody in the arena. And the GU staff all took note.

It was obvious that the 6-foot-10 Gregg was a willing and able banger of the glass (as well as anyone who might be standing between him and the ball), a hustler and battler, but also a player with ball skills and a perimeter shot.

From that point, as the value of his efforts became increasingly obvious, Gregg’s minutes shot up.

It is now time for Gregg and the Zags to face Purdue and Edey, again, in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

And while analysts and commentators will be justified in spotlighting the big matchup being between Edey and Zag post Graham Ike, if there’s an X factor in this game, it easily could be Ben Gregg.

With his size and shooting range, Gregg is a difficult matchup for many teams.

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Ben Gregg (33) draws an fires an imaginary bow and arrow after sinking a three against the McNeese State Cowboys during the first half of a first round NCAA basketball tournament game on Thursday, Mar 21, 2024, at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

Memories of that game in Portland? “Just the energy I played with,” Gregg said before Thursday’s workout at Little Caesars Arena. “It was one of my first times playing in one of those big games last year. I understood that my only way to get on the court was to bring those things, and now that I’m playing more, I can’t let those things slide. I have to always bring that energy and passion that I played with that game.”

Gregg’s high-revving motor was employed early this season as a tempo-changing sixth-man. But in January, he was inserted into the starting lineup, and the Zags have won 17 of their last 19 games.

“This particular group just really, really rallies around him, we figured that out,” Few said of Gregg’s influence.

Gregg didn’t just earn his minutes and then his starting position, he earned the ultimate regard of his coaches and teammates along the way.

“(He’s) the heart and soul (of the team),” Few said. “He just embodies everything our program is about; his toughness, how he prepares, how he values team and really works at keeping everybody together.”

Gregg’s maturity and effectiveness have continued to rise as the Zags have rolled toward the Sweet 16.

In two games of the West Coast Conference tournament and the first two games in the NCAAs, Gregg has averaged 13 points and seven rebounds a game, while nailing nine of 15 3-point attempts (60 percent).

His stats line last week against Kansas was stunning, scoring 15 points on six shots – all made, including 2-2 3-pointers, with nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks.

So, not only will Edey have to deal with Gregg wearing him out with double-teams on defense, he will also force Edey or someone else to range out to the arc to guard him.

Gonzaga trying to scheme up different results against Zach Edey, Purdue One more time: Zach Edey, Gonzaga. Gonzaga, Zach Edey. Introductions aren’t really necessary since Edey, the most dominant player in college basketball the last two seasons, was the center of attention in Purdue’s 73-63 win over the Zags in November and an 84-66 thumping administered in Portland early in the 2022-23 season. | Read more

The recent success, Gregg said, is a function of “having a great point guard like Ryan (Nembhard) being able to find me, and Graham and other guys taking up the defenders’ attention, leaving me open in my spots.”

Also, though, it’s been a matter of “spending a lot of time in the gym; it’s been paying off and I’ve been knocking down my shots.”

Ask any Zag in the locker room, and they repeat praise for Gregg’s energy, a commodity in such abundance that they say they all “feed off” it.

“(It’s) the spark he brings,” Nembhard said. “He’s been a big part of our success this year. Hustle plays, all those things, yeah, he’s that guy for us.”

All of Gregg’s qualities will be needed against the No.1-seeded Boilermakers, with the expectation that he won’t foul out in nine minutes.