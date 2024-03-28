Illinois stabbing rampage kills 4, injures 7; suspect charged

By Adela Suliman and Dan Rosenzweig-Ziff Washington Post

Four people, including a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier and a 15-year-old girl, were killed and seven injured during a stabbing and beating rampage in Rockford, Ill., on Wednesday.

Prosecutors said Thursday they charged Christian Soto with four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of home invasion. Soto told police that one of the first victims had given him marijuana that was laced, authorities said, adding that they have not confirmed that claim and said a motive was not yet established.

Rockford police said in a statement they had taken the 22-year-old man into custody after officers responded about 1:15 p.m. Wednesday to “multiple addresses,” all near the Cleveland Avenue neighborhood.

Police said a 15-year-old girl, a 49-year-old man, a 63-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man had died. The 63-year-old woman and 22-year-old man were mother and son. At least five other people were taken to the hospital with injuries, they added. At least two remained there Thursday.

“This is a very active and multi-level, multi-agency investigation and has an extensive amount of moving parts,” the statement said. “As with any investigation, further details and charges may come at a later date.”

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service confirmed Thursday in a statement that a letter carrier had been killed in the attack. “At this time, there are no additional details we can provide, as this is an active investigation. Postal inspectors are working with the Rockford Police Department in this investigation,” the agency said in a statement.

Police encouraged local residents to review their security footage and to contact them with any information.

Local faith leaders and government officials said late Wednesday that a vigil would take place Thursday at 2:30 p.m. local time to “support the loved ones, families and neighbors,” following the “violent attacks.”

“It’s hard to grasp how this could happen and how emotional and raw the community is,” Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said in a statement. “This has been one of the most difficult weeks I have seen in my seven years as Mayor. As a dad, a son, a husband, the Mayor and a Rockford supporter, my heart is breaking for those who have lost their lives, their families and our community.”

McNamara described the situation as a “huge blow” to the community of about 147,000, some 80 miles northwest of Chicago and 15 miles south of the Wisconsin border. “The emotions so many are feeling of sadness, anger, frustration and loss are real,” he said, adding that the city had partnered with public schools and a nonprofit to offer free counseling services this week. “Let’s lift each other up and be strong together.”

Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd told reporters Wednesday the acts committed were “heinous crimes,” adding that “right now we don’t have a clear motive.”

Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana told reporters at the same news conference, “Basically there was a home invasion.” He said a “young lady ran from him, she got some stab wounds in her hands and her face.” A good Samaritan tried to help her and also was stabbed.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) tweeted that he had been “monitoring the situation in Rockford” and was “grateful for the first responders who were on the scene. As we await more information, our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the victims.”

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) said she was “horrified to learn of this senseless attack … My thoughts are with the families and loved ones of those we lost, the survivors and the entire Rockford community.”