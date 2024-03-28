Michigan state rep. misidentifies Gonzaga Basketball buses as ‘illegal invaders’

Picture taken by Michigan state Rep. Matt Maddock at a Detroit airport of three Gonzaga men's basketball buses he claimed were full of "illegal invaders."

Gonzaga’s men’s basketball team has been called a lot of things during their 25-year stretch of greatness. But “illegal invaders?”

That was a new low spewed on the social media platform X by a Republican state representative from Michigan convinced that tour buses carrying Zags players and coaches on Wednesday in Detroit were somehow up to no good.

Matt Maddock, who represents the Detroit suburb of Milford, is notorious for peddling misinformation, conspiracies and participating in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection.

So, as the Zags arrived in Detroit for the next round of the NCAA basketball tournament, Maddock made his leap.

“Happening right now. Three busses just loaded up with illegal invaders at Detroit Metro. Anyone have any idea where they’re headed with their police escort?” the full post said.

Happening right now. Three busses just loaded up with illegal invaders at Detroit Metro. Anyone have any idea where they’re headed with their police escort? @petehoekstra pic.twitter.com/3xFhIP1jf1 — Matt Maddock (@matthewmaddock) March 28, 2024

It included pictures of an Allegiant Airlines plane and three tour buses at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport.

The Wayne County Airport Authority confirmed in an email that four men’s basketball teams competing in the tournament arrived Wednesday evening.

“The buses seen in a photograph circulating online were transporting the basketball teams and their respective staffs,” the airport authority said in an email.

Gonzaga Basketball’s X account posted photos and video of the team arriving in Motown Wednesday night that included the team boarding and disembarking on the Allegiant aircraft and practicing at Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit.

Wheels up to the Motor City ✈️ pic.twitter.com/CMnxblJC5k — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) March 27, 2024

Below his post was a fact-check disclaimer from the social media site that said, “The buses and police escort are for the Gonzaga University men’s basketball team, who are playing a Sweet Sixteen game at Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit on Fri. 3/29.”

Maddock tagged the new chairman of the Michigan Republican Party Pete Hoekstra, who reposted it.