On WSU’s second day of spring practice, defense — especially secondary — makes plays

PULLMAN – Over the past several months, in the gap between the end of Washington State’s five-win season and the beginning of spring practice this week, Nusi Malani estimates he lost about 25 pounds.

In that stretch, with the help of team performance dietitian Tyler Thomas, Malani adhered to a strict diet – a big breakfast, snacks such as fruits, a big dinner, water throughout the day, plus a nightly workout.

It helped him drop to 265 pounds by Thursday’s practice, the Cougars’ second of the spring slate.

Malani previoulsy weighed in around 285 pounds, mostly because he was playing interior defensive lineman. In the later stages of last season, WSU coaches saw a need for Malani to move to edge – injuries befell the position group in a big way – and Malani has lost the weight and gained the speed he needs to make the full-time transition.

“Edge, it’s a whole different story,” Malani said. “You’re trying to escape faster than you usually do. You have more contain, just more control of the outside.”

That matters for a WSU defense that is looking to replace edge rushers Brennan Jackson and RJ Stone, both of whom exhausted their eligibility last season. With the pressure Malani helped apply during Thursday’s practice, it was hard to notice any difference. The defensive unit picked off a number of passes and deflected a handful more.

Highlights included an interception from cornerback Tyson Durant, a transfer from Akron, and a deep pass breakup from Jamorri Colson, a junior who came on strongly toward the end of last season, intercepting a pass in a home loss to Stanford.

“He’s a kid that loves ball,” WSU coach said of Durant. “I think a lot of our new guys are guys that just love football.

“He came here more as an inside cover guy. We’re kind of putting him to where he started as a freshman, sophomore at Akron – was more the deep safety. We have a huge need at free safety and someone’s gonna take over that position. So to see him have a good day – that’s all it is, is a good day – is a positive thing.”

The Cougars have a need at free safety. Graduated senior Sam Lockett is gone, as is Jaden Hicks, the latter of whom is likely to be taken in next month’s NFL draft. Who will step up and fill their shoes?

At least on this spring roster, candidates include Durant, a redshirt senior; Reece Slyvester, a redshirt sophomore who saw some playing time last season; true freshman Jaylon Edmond and redshirt freshman Ethan O’Connor.

They might have a hard time replicating Hicks’ production – he had two interceptions, including a pick-six, in his breakout season – but they can reshape a WSU defense that made several plays in Thursday’s practice.

That was good news to Dickert, among other reasons, because it was one of his team’s weaknesses last fall. The Cougs had a minus-6 turnover margin last season.

“That’s not gonna win you any football games,” he said.

“That’s probably our biggest question mark on this whole team – who’s gonna take over those five positions?” Dickert said, referring to his team’s secondary. “Who’s gonna go out there and be a playmaker, but who’s gonna be able to do it consistently? I think Ethan O’Connor had a really exceptional first couple of days. He stands out to me.”

Elsewhere in the secondary, WSU is looking to replace cornerbacks Chau Smith-Wade and Cam Lampkin, both of whom declared for the NFL draft. The Cougs return safety Jackson Lataimua and cornerback Kapena Gushiken, which is a start.

If Malani keeps coming along, keeps playing well at his new position, he might take some pressure off his teammates down the field.

“It’s the same technique, but from a different standpoint,” Malani said. “Just working the steps. I feel like Eddie (Andrew Edson) has been a really big help for me, just transitioning from DT to edge, mostly just footwork hand placement, all that good stuff.”