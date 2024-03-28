WSU’s Myles Rice among three Cougars to enter transfer portal

PULLMAN — Washington State’s basketball program might not have a new head coach, but the program is already starting to look different.

Guard Myles Rice and forwards Kymany Houinsou and walk-on AJ LeBeau entered the transfer portal on Thursday, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed, depriving the team of two key pieces in Rice and Houinsou.

On3 Sports was the first to report Rice’s departure and Rivals was the first to report Housinsou’s. LeBeau announced the news himself.

Rice, the redshirt freshman who earned Pac-12 Freshman of the Year and first-team all-conference honors last season, averaged 14.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists, helping the Cougars break their 16-year NCAA Tournament drought. Of those three portal entrants, Rice is the costliest loss for WSU, which will bid farewell to its best shot-creator and playmaker.

Rice was born in Columbia, South Carolina, but he spent many of his formative years in the Atlanta area, where he played high school ball at Sandy Creek High. Washington State was his only Power Five offer, and it came from former WSU assistant John Andrzejek, a potential candidate for the Cougs’ head coach opening.

Here’s a message Rice shared on Instagram pic.twitter.com/nHkNFpwYPZ — Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) March 28, 2024

Former WSU coach Kyle Smith departed for the head job at Stanford on Monday. The Cougars are also without an athletic director following Pat Chun’s exit for the job at rival Washington on Wednesday. The same day, WSU promoted senior deputy AD Anne McCoy to interim AD.

Houinsou, a sophomore wing, averaged 4.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 20.1 minutes last season. He excelled as a defender, often guarding the opponent’s best ball-handler, and he rebounded well for his 6-foot-7 frame.

LeBeau, a 6-foot-10 Boise native, walked on to the program in June 2023.

All told, four Cougs are now in the portal: Rice, Houinsou, LeBeau and guard Dylan Darling, who announced his departure earlier this week. Darling, who started 4 of 25 games in 2022-23, suffered an injury before the season and is looking to secure a medical redshirt.

All four do retain the option to return to WSU.