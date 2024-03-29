50 years ago in Expo history: First Lady Nixon was a confirmed guest for the fair’s opening day, but what about her embattled husband?

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

The White House confirmed that First Lady Patricia Nixon would be on hand to open Expo ’74 on May 4, 1974.

Which led to the question: What about the other Nixon, the one she was married to?

The White House gave no indication, either way, as to whether President Richard M. Nixon would be with her. The president had some other concerns occupying his time, including the Watergate scandal.

Still, a commitment from the First Lady was a victory for Expo ’74 organizers. Her presence alone would garner plenty of publicity. The editors of the Spokane Daily Chronicle opined that having her in Spokane – instead of him – might be for the best, because it would focus attention on Expo ’74 “without some of the negative aspects that Watergate has fastened on her husband.”

The itinerary for her visit was not set, but it would certainly call for her to tour the site early on opening day and then take part in the spectacular opening ceremony.

From 100 years ago: Dr. Akhay Kumar Mozumdar, described as the “Hindu preacher of Spokane,” had his American citizenship revoked by a federal court.

Mozumdar had gained citizenship in 1912, “after one of the stormiest naturalization proceedings ever recorded,” the Chronicle wrote.

But more recently, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that “Hindus are not of the white race and therefore not eligible for citizenship.” All Hindu citizenship rulings were then revoked.

Mozumdar, who had “lately been acting in the movies at Hollywood,” was appealing the revocation.