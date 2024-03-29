A Grip on Sports: This is the time of the year when good feelings don’t last long – but neither do the bad ones

A GRIP ON SPORTS • The good feelings Thursday night? Lasted about four innings. Maybe less. The good feelings tonight in Detroit and Portland? We’ll see how long they last. The good feelings in Pullman? They received a bit of a boost from the baseball team, though everything else was kind of dour. Yep, it’s a late-March Friday, when the sporting seasons overlap headed into the weekend.

• At least the two Gonzaga games, in which the Zags’ men and women will try to take down the No. 1 seed in their region, don’t overlap this evening. Having to switch back and forth would probably be a bridge too far for GU fans. And put a strain on the DVR for some people.

The men’s Sweet Sixteen game with Zach Edey and Purdue, a rematch of an early season 10-point loss in Hawaii, begins at precisely 4:39 p.m. PDT (on TBS, or truTv if you want to be adventurous). The women? They face Texas, a team that came on strong late in the season as its transfers became acclimated, in Oregon starting at, in theory, 7 p.m. Of course, the Zags aren’t playing the first game of the day in the Moda Center, so the ESPN broadcast has a chance to start a little late.

Today has to the potential of being one of the best days in the history of Gonzaga basketball. Or one of the worst. Or, to cover every base, something in-between. Being the men and women are each 5.5-point underdogs, the odds are the middle one is most in play. It will be interesting to find out, though.

• Speaking of covering bases, the M’s certainly didn’t do that last night. The only base that matters, of course, is home. And the Red Sox touched it six times as erstwhile ace Luis Castillo struggled once again in a high-profile contest.

Our admittedly cloudy impression of Castillo and such games as more-often-than-not disappointments was in play last night. Which is what Boston did with Castillo’s best pitches way too often. The result? The new-look M’s offense scored four runs and that wasn’t enough. It may have to be more than it should this year for Seattle to have success.

Something it will do tonight. With George Kirby on the mound. We’re calling it. M’s win. And they will again Saturday when their ace, at least in our view, Logan Gilbert, finally pitches.

• The analogy of choice when a school’s athletic department has success followed by cut-to-the-bone heartache? Rollercoasters. After all, the up-and-down nature, the squeals of joy followed by the occasional re-emergence of a poorly chosen corn dog, seems to fit perfectly with what’s happened recently for Washington State.

Only problem? We hate rollercoasters. Avoid them at all costs. Leave them for the boys and their adventurous mother. We prefer rides that stay closer to the ground, even as they utilize centrifugal force to churn our innards and send our head spinning.

There’s the term we were looking for. Head spinning. Yep, that describes perfectly what is happening to the WSU faithful this morning. The men’s basketball team returns to the NCAAs for the first time in 16 years. Then loses its coach and, now, its best freshman. Actually, the West Coast’s best freshman.

The women’s team loses its best player to injury, misses out on the NCAAs and, now, punches its ticket to the Final Four of the NCAA-run Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament.

The athletic director bails, is introduced at its archrival and, just a few hours later, within home-run distance of that event, Grant Taylor and the baseball team embarrass said rival on their field.

For every piece of news that seems even remotely positive – basketball assistant Jim Shaw, who has spent much of his long career in the second chair, interviewed to replace Kyle Smith – is accompanied by the negative – besides the hard-to-replace Myles Rice, two other Cougars are in the portal.

It’s enough to make one lose it.

Or book a spring-break trip to Magic Mountain or Disneyland. To, you know, spend some time some place a little-less jarring.

WSU: A lot of that Washington State news is covered by Greg Woods in this story about Shaw interviewing for the open basketball coaching position. … Of course, Greg has a separate story on Rice, who will be a key loss if the new coach, whomever it is, can’t entice him to stay. … It’s spring, though, so there has to be some football news. Besides coach Jake Dickert taking a shot at former AD Pat Chun, we mean. Greg has both, one on X, the other with this coverage of the Cougars’ second practice. … Peter Harriman had the duty as the women, thanks to senior Bella Murekate’s elbow jumper, edged Toledo 63-61 to move into the WBIT semifinals in Indianapolis. … Not a lot of coverage of Taylor’s school-record 17-strikeout, shutout performance in the 4-0 win over UW, but we pass along what we can find. … One positive for WSU? At least one alum showed an upstanding character in the past week. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and around the nation, we mentioned it above, but the Huskies welcomed Chun to Montlake yesterday with all the pomp and circumstances such hires always enjoy. He also spoke about Kirk Schulz’s recent remarks. … The Pac-12’s time in the NCAA Tournament has come to an end. And it may be somewhat appropriate the final game was an Arizona Sweet Sixteen upset, this one to underdog Clemson. That’s the Wildcats’ history, other than the one national title. Now the conference with the greatest history of them all in the NCAAs fades away. At least for now. … Two Pac-12 women’s teams play Sweet Sixteen games today (and three tomorrow). Stanford is in Portland, which is a real home game for Cardinal star Cameron Brink. They face North Carolina State. … Oregon State takes its recent excellent play cross country and will face Notre Dame in Albany. The Beavers have a short bench but the Irish’s is even shorter. … Jeff Metcalfe previews the conference’s four games. He notes UCLA and Colorado stand in the way of last year’s finalists, LSU and Iowa, meeting in Albany on Monday. … USC and JuJu Watkins have a date with Baylor on Saturday. … In football news, Michael Penix Jr. backed up his Combine performance with another good one at Washington’s pro day. … Arizona continues its spring practices. As does Colorado.

Gonzaga: The largest roadblock in GU’s road to the Elite Eight? Edey, of course. As the 7-foot-5 All-American is for everyone. As he was for GU in Hawaii. But this is a different group. Does it have a better chance? Dave Boling thinks so. … Jim Meehan has the game preview, noting Gonzaga is 0-9 against No. 1 seeds in its NCAA history. … Jim also has the key matchup, which is, no surprise, Edey. … The Zags’ large frontline could be the difference, something Theo Lawson explores. … Theo also has a notebook from Detroit. … The dumbest comment of the week, thus far? That would have to be the Michigan legislator Matt Maddock who shared a picture of the Gonzaga buses leaving the airport and labeled them “illegal invaders,” which just happened to be the name of our 1960s garage band. No, we were smarter than that. We didn’t have a garage band. James Hanlon covers the remarks that have caused a nationwide ruckus. … Speaking of silly statements, Texas coach Vic Schaefer complain Gonzaga, playing in Portland, home of the women’s basketball team’s biggest rival, has been given a “home game” by the NCAA. Even referred to the Moda Center as GU’s “home floor.” Wow. Greg Lee has that story as well as a preview of the game and the key matchup. … Jim Allen has a feature on Esther Little, whose playing time has increased recently, along with looking at the Zags’ facing off with former BYU nemesis Shaylee Gonzales, now at Texas. … Jim also reports from Portland the incident in Coeur d’Alene may force the NCAA to examine changes in the first-rounds format earlier than it intended to. … The Zags are a trendy pick. …Back to the men, as is always the case this deep into the tournament, we have coverage from national sources.

EWU and Idaho: Around the Big Sky, the Vandal band playing for Yale is now a national story. … Montana has lost a women’s player to the portal. … Folks in Bozeman knew Danny Sprinkle always wanted to coach at Washington. … Idaho State picked up a recruit. … In football news, Northern Colorado continued its spring practices. So did Idaho State.

Chiefs: Spokane missed the WHL playoffs last season. The Chiefs are back this year, mainly due to an explosive offense. Dan Thompson, filling in for Dave Nichols, has this preview of the first postseason series, which starts tonight at top-seed Prince George.

Velocity: A late goal lifted host Charlotte past Spokane 2-1 last night.

Kraken: If Seattle could play Anaheim more, the Kraken probably wouldn’t be outside, looking-in at the playoffs. Instead, they are, even though they defeated the Ducks for the second consecutive time, this one 4-2 in Seattle. … The young guys played a lot.

Mariners: Yes, Castillo wasn’t as sharp as he was, say, in last year’s opener. But, hey, it was a fun night at T-Mobile. … And we already have enjoyed the M’s funny commercials, which have returned this season. … Never overreact, positive or negative, to Opening Day. … The lineup actually looked OK.

Reign: Seattle is back in action, hosting San Diego tonight.

Sounders: The flooded-out match from early in the MLS season has been rescheduled for April 30 in Philadelphia.

• We may have to take a vacation. From this column. The dogs are not happy Kim is out of town and they made me acutely aware of it this morning. Does the phrase “constantly interrupted” mean anything to you dog owners? Until later …