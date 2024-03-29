Are Disney and DeSantis making up? Both look ready to work together

By Skyler Swisher Orlando Sentinel

Gov. Ron DeSantis and Disney are moving into a new chapter of a dramatic political story that captured the nation’s attention, one that could see better relations between the two.

Lawsuits have been settled, and now, both sides are striking a collaborative tone. A lot of money is at stake. Disney is planning to invest billions of dollars into its theme parks over the next decade.

Florida stands to benefit with new jobs, more tourists and huge economic investments. Disney needs to compete with Universal Studios’ fourth theme park Epic Universe opening in 2025. Working with Florida politicians will be key to success.

“(Disney) went sideways with politics, but when it comes to business, we should work together,” said GOP state Rep. Randy Fine, one of the most vocal Disney critics who sponsored legislation that ended the corporation’s control of the Disney World governing district. “I hope that is what happens now.”

Walt Disney World Resort President Jeff Vahle echoed a similar sentiment. He spoke of “constructive engagement” with Florida officials that would enable continued investment and thousands of new jobs.

Asked about the settlement, DeSantis noted his problems stemmed from executives at Disney’s corporate headquarters in Burbank, California, not those in Orlando. Florida wants to see Disney World expand, he said.

“We would like to see more development in that area. … If Universal is doing this Epic Universe, Disney is probably going to have to answer that with something,” DeSantis said Thursday. “I think the board we have in place would be willing to negotiate that.”

It appears Disney and DeSantis are making peace, political and industry analysts said.

On Wednesday, the two sides settled litigation over who would control a special district that provides government services to Disney World. The bottom line of that settlement: Disney will now have to work with a governor-appointed board on planning, zoning and other government-related issues involving its Central Florida theme parks and resorts.

“They both called uncle,” said Richard Foglesong, a Rollins College professor who wrote the book “Married to the Mouse” about Disney World’s origin story. “The imbroglio between the two of them had become self-defeating. It was in their mutual interest to come up with a compromise.”

‘Raised the white flag’

Aubrey Jewett, a political scientist at the University of Central Florida, sees the political dynamics somewhat differently. State officials prevailed in the courts, and DeSantis succeeded in reforming Disney’s special district and boosting his political profile with conservative voters by making Disney into a national issue, he said.

“Disney has raised the white flag and surrendered over Cinderella’s castle,” Jewett said. “It is pretty clear they just folded, legally speaking.”

Disney likely made a calculation that its chances of winning in court weren’t good, and its financial interests were best served by working with Florida’s GOP leadership, he said.

As of late, DeSantis seems to be backing away from fiery rhetoric slamming Disney, instead focusing on how he reformed the special government district, Jewett said. While some Republicans embraced DeSantis’ battle with Disney, other business-minded and libertarian GOP voters found it off-putting.

“It is an opportunity for him to pivot and for him to revise history a bit and downplay the punishing Disney for speaking out and instead say this was about good governance,” Jewett said.

It appears the DeSantis administration extended an olive branch with the appointments of two new leaders to the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, the Disney World governing district at the center of the dispute, he said.

New district administrator Stephanie Kopelousos is a strong DeSantis ally, having worked on his presidential campaign and as his legislative affairs director. But she also has a long resume of government experience, serving as county manager of Clay County and head of the Florida Department of Transportation.

She isn’t known as an outspoken culture warrior, working mostly behind the scenes. She helped to broker a carveout for Disney in one piece of legislation targeting Big Tech censorship before the Disney-DeSantis feud.

She is replacing Glen Gilzean, another DeSantis ally whose resume lacked experience leading a local government.

‘It’s a good fit’

Board chairman Martin Garcia also resigned. He was a vocal Disney critic, calling the company’s previous status in Florida arguably “the most egregious example of corporate cronyism in the history of modern America.”

His replacement is Craig Mateer, an Orlando entrepreneur who founded the baggage-handling service Bags Inc. A major GOP donor, Mateer made millions through the tourism business, selling Bags Inc. for $275 million in 2018.

In an interview, Mateer said he wants to focus on “growth and investment” in the district, adding that he is excited to join the board.

“I am an ardent supporter of the governor,” he said. “I also know how to work with Disney. I am a long-term Central Florida resident. I think it’s a good fit for all of us.”

The Disney-DeSantis dispute unfolded with political theatrics fit for a Hollywood script, a storyline Florida political analysts didn’t see coming because of the company’s powerful sway with Republicans and Democrats alike in Tallahassee.

It starred a firebrand governor with presidential aspirations and Mickey Mouse, America’s beloved cartoon icon.

The feud started when Disney came out against a contentious 2022 bill that limited classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity. The bill’s official title was Parental Rights in Education, and supporters said it was intended to protect young children from age-inappropriate topics.

Critics, though, dubbed it the “don’t say gay” bill and blasted it as an attack on the state’s LGBTQ community.

Disney spoke out against the bill and paused its political contributions in Florida. DeSantis responded by blasting Disney as a “woke corporation” that was attempting to “sexualize” children, which Disney CEO Bob Iger called “preposterous.”

Reedy Creek in spotlight

As the dispute escalated, attention shifted to a wonky topic: the Reedy Creek Improvement District. The Florida Legislature created that district in 1967 to oversee government services for Disney World. For decades, Disney controlled the district by electing its five board members. It has been likened to a “Vatican with mouse ears,” a quasi-private government controlled by Disney.

That arrangement was upended last year when state lawmakers gave the governor the power to appoint the members and changed Reedy Creek’s name to the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District. DeSantis removed the Disney loyalists from the board and replaced them with Republican allies.

But when the new board members took over, they discovered their Disney-friendly predecessors approved agreements limiting the new board’s authority over development.

That set off a legal battle. Disney sued DeSantis and state officials in federal court accusing them of political retaliation for opposing the law. Then the new DeSantis-backed oversight board sued in state court and asked a judge to declare the development agreements tying its hands void.

Disney suffered a major setback in January when a federal judge dismissed the federal suit. Then the company settled the state lawsuits on Wednesday, agreeing the development agreements would be null and void and giving DeSantis another legal victory.

Caught in the dispute were about 400 government employees working for the Disney World special district, which span from firefighters to clerks.

Dozens resigned or retired during the transition. In exit surveys, some employees attributed their decision to a toxic political climate.

News of a settlement was well-received, said Jon Shirey, president of the Reedy Creek Professional Firefighters, a union that represents about 200 district employees.

“We’re very happy to hear the news of the lawsuits being dropped and excited about the prospects of Disney and the district working together collaboratively,” he said.