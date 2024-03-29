UI fraternity asking public to help student with cancer

Moscow-Pullman Daily News, Moscow, Idaho

By Moscow-Pullman Daily News

A University of Idaho fraternity is asking for the public’s help to support an Idaho student diagnosed with cancer.

Lambda Chi Alpha spokesperson Dylan Solly said in a news release that Alex McNaught has a life-threatening tumor in her spine that could lead to paralysis.

The fraternity is spreading the news about a GoFundMe account aimed at helping McNaught cover her medical bills.

The goal is to raise $35,000, and nearly $9,000 was raised as of Thursday afternoon. Donations can be made at gofund.me/44427afb.