Where’s Diddy? Rapper spotted in Miami area days after feds raid his mansions

By Madeleine Marr Miami Herald

Where’s Diddy? That’s the $30 million question.

The embattled rapper, whose two mansions were raided by feds on Monday amid a sex trafficking investigation, has been MIA.

Turns out he’s actually in MIA.

TMZ caught pictures of Combs, also known as Puff Daddy and Brother Love, Thursday evening at Top Golf. He was accompanied by his 17-year-old twin daughters, Jessie and D’Lila (mom is his late ex, Kim Porter).

It’s unclear from the TMZ report which Top Golf the mogul and his daughters were at, the one in the Doral area or Miami Gardens.

In the photos, the 54-year-old mogul, dressed casually in a track suit, looks as if he didn’t have a care in the world. In one snap, he flashes the peace sign.

The last time the rapper was seen was Monday evening speaking with federal agents at Miami-Opa locka Executive Airport shortly after Homeland Security Investigations agents executed search warrants at his homes in Los Angeles and on Star Island in Miami Beach.

There, agents collected electronic equipment such as laptops, mobile phones and other devices at the rapper’s estates, according to a source familiar with the probe.

Since then, the Harlem native has eluded TV cameras and his attorney has denied that Combs pressured his staff and associates to hire prostitutes, and possibly minors, to have sex with him as he traveled across the country, as alleged in recent civil lawsuits. Diddy has not been criminally charged.

On Monday, a private jet linked in media reports to Diddy landed in Antigua and Barbuda. But two high-ranking government sources there told the Miami Herald a day later that there was no record of him being inspected by Customs officials before traversing the Caribbean island, which is mandatory.