WSU guard Jabe Mullins enters transfer portal, becoming seventh Cougar to do so

PULLMAN — Washington State’s basketball roster is changing by the hour.

Senior guard Jabe Mullins has entered his name into the transfer portal, a source with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed to the Spokesman-Review, bringing the number of Cougars to enter the portal this off-season to seven.

The news was first reported by Rivals’ transfer portal tracker.

Mullins, who averaged 1.6 points in 9 minutes last season season, took a lesser role as WSU broke its 16-year NCAA Tournament drought. After starting 8 of 30 games as a junior, Mullins saw limited action as a senior, playing his most minutes in Pac-12 with a 17-minute outing in Washington State’s win over USC on Jan. 10.

Mullins, a Snoqualmie native, started his career at Saint Mary’s, where he started 11 of 53 games, all his starts coming as a freshman.

The news comes hours after WSU’s Andrej Jakimovski and Rueben Chinyelu entered their names into the portal, though Jakimovski’s announcement came with a message that stated, in part, “I want to emphasize that there is always a chance for me to return as a Coug for my last year.”

That makes seven Cougs in the portal as of Friday evening: Mullins, Jakimovski, Chinyelu, star guard Myles Rice, sophomore wing Kymany Houinsou, reserve guard Dylan Darling and walk-on center AJ LeBeau.

All seven retain the option to return to WSU.

Without them, four players remain on the current WSU roster: Junior wing Jaylen Wells; junior center Oscar Cluff; freshman guard Isaiah Watts and senior guard Joseph Yesufu, who sustained an injury early last season and has secured a medical redshirt.

The news also comes after WSU decided to move away from associate head coach Jim Shaw as a candidate. Shaw is an assistant of five seasons.