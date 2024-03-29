Subscribe now
WSU Men's Basketball

WSU guard Jabe Mullins enters transfer portal, becoming seventh Cougar to do so

Washington State guard Jabe Mullins, center drives between Arizona center Oumar Ballo, left, and guard Kylan Boswell in the first half on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Wash. (Geoff Crimmins/For The Spokesman-Review)
By Greg Woods gregw@spokesman.com(509) 459-5587

PULLMAN — Washington State’s basketball roster is changing by the hour.

Senior guard Jabe Mullins has entered his name into the transfer portal, a source with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed to the Spokesman-Review, bringing the number of Cougars to enter the portal this off-season to seven.

The news was first reported by Rivals’ transfer portal tracker.

Mullins, who averaged 1.6 points in 9 minutes last season season, took a lesser role as WSU broke its 16-year NCAA Tournament drought. After starting 8 of 30 games as a junior, Mullins saw limited action as a senior, playing his most minutes in Pac-12 with a 17-minute outing in Washington State’s win over USC on Jan. 10.

Mullins, a Snoqualmie native, started his career at Saint Mary’s, where he started 11 of 53 games, all his starts coming as a freshman.

The news comes hours after WSU’s Andrej Jakimovski and Rueben Chinyelu entered their names into the portal, though Jakimovski’s announcement came with a message that stated, in part, “I want to emphasize that there is always a chance for me to return as a Coug for my last year.”

That makes seven Cougs in the portal as of Friday evening: Mullins, Jakimovski, Chinyelu, star guard Myles Rice, sophomore wing Kymany Houinsou, reserve guard Dylan Darling and walk-on center AJ LeBeau.

All seven retain the option to return to WSU.

Without them, four players remain on the current WSU roster: Junior wing Jaylen Wells; junior center Oscar Cluff; freshman guard Isaiah Watts and senior guard Joseph Yesufu, who sustained an injury early last season and has secured a medical redshirt.

The news also comes after WSU decided to move away from associate head coach Jim Shaw as a candidate. Shaw is an assistant of five seasons.