A Grip on Sports: After Friday losses in two parts of the country, the local college basketball season is barely hanging on

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Really surprised the sun came out this morning. Expected clouds and heavy rain. Maybe even an earthquake. After all, college basketball season in these parts is only hanging on by a thread after Friday night’s massacres near and far.

Before we get too involved this morning, we want to let you know we won't be here tomorrow. Unless Washington State names a basketball coach today. Or something earth-shaking of that nature. But we don't expect any such thing, after Friday's announcement Jim Shaw is not going to be the next Cougar head man. Despite Kyle Smith's wish, delivered from 904 miles away, that WSU would have continued his "legacy."

Which begs a question we are unable to answer this morning. Does Smith have a legacy? Maybe we’ll delve into that bar-room discussion another day.

Back to Friday. The bulldozing in Detroit. The quick exit in Portland. The end of the 2023-24 basketball seasons for the Gonzaga Bulldogs after 59 combined victories.

And, lest we forget, the end of more great college careers on one day in this area since the 1998 Rose Bowl.

Anton Watson and his legacy. (Yes, someone who grew up in the region, played his high school and college ball in Spokane and made more visits to Papa Murphy’s than the Sigma Chi frat, has a legacy.)

The Truong twins, Kaylynne and Kayleigh. Eliza Hollingsworth, who seems OK after leaving Friday’s loss to Texas late with an ankle injury. Bryanna Maxwell. Destiny Burton.

Not sure we will see such a crew exhaust their eligibility on one day ever again. Not with the changing landscape of college sports. Or the crapshoot nature of the NCAA Tournament schedules. Or our advanced years.

But it happened Friday.

• The thread we wrote about above? That would be the one held tightly by the Washington State women’s team. Can the Cougars stitch together the Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament title in the competition’s first year?

We’re sure of one thing. No one left in the tournament – Illinois, Villanova and Penn State, all of whom also advanced to Indy for the semifinal at Butler’s Hinkle Fieldhouse (think “Hoosiers”) – has been through the gantlet the Cougars have endured.

The best team in the nation is more than likely undefeated South Carolina, though we will find out for sure in the next two weeks. Or Iowa, with the best player. Or maybe Texas, who clamped down on a Gonzaga offense that has hummed all season.

It might even be USC, which didn’t win the Pac-12 regular season title. Or UCLA. Or Oregon State. Or Colorado, all whom are among the final 12 teams still in the running. They illustrate the depth of competition the final season of the conference exhibited throughout. And we have yet to mention regular-season champion Stanford, who lost to North Carolina State on Friday in what was just another piece of evidence the third team on every basketball court often has as much to do with the outcome as the two in shorts.

Yes, WSU can win Monday’s semi against Illinois, who entered the tournament a game under .500. Even without Charlisse Leger-Walker in uniform. And Wednesday’s title game is also in play, no matter who emerges.

WSU: Seven players in the portal, including a long-term starter and reserves. Shaw, the associate head coach and defensive mastermind, no longer in the running to become head coach, for whatever reason. Greg Woods covers it all this morning. What isn’t known, of course, is who will be in Pullman next season, not among the remaining players nor in the coach’s office. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and around the nation, Jon Wilner has his weekly mailbag in the Mercury News. … Will Conroy, who has been around Washington for longer than just about anyone in Hec-Ed, won’t be retained by new coach Danny Sprinkle. … Utah is still playing in the NIT. But one of its injured players won’t be there. He entered the portal. … No one could lead Arizona past its history of Sweet Sixteen exits. … Only two Pac-12 women’s teams were in action Friday and one lost. Stanford in Portland. The Cardinal’s best two players – and two of the nation’s best – hardly played, with Cameron Brink fouling out. That certainly contributed mightily to North Carolina State’s 77-67 victory. … John Canzano took a walk around the site Thursday. … Oregon State turned the ball over 26 times against Notre Dame. And still were able to cover up that deficiency, something the Irish’s star guard wasn’t able to do with her jewelry. The Beavers will face top-ranked South Carolina next. … We mentioned this above, but today’s matchups include, in Albany, Colorado trying to control Caitlin Clark and Iowa, while UCLA hopes to eliminate defending champ LSU. And USC, in Portland, has to get past Baylor to get to the Elite Eight. … In football news, Wilner passes along this recruiting summary in the Mercury News. … Pro days are a time when others get to show off, as was the case with Washington’s Jack Westover. … Leverage is a wonderful thing for football players. … USC is recruiting like the Trojans of old: nationally. … An Arizona cornerback hopes to take the next step.

Gonzaga: Yes, we feel Edey is the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar or Bill Walton of his day, not only in how unstoppable he is around the basket but also in how he is officiated. Wow, he can do things others can’t. The winning part of that duo’s legacy? That hasn’t happened yet, though Purdue took another step Friday by grinding down the Zags 80-68. Jim Meehan has the game story from Detroit. … Dave Boling looks ahead in his column, with the caveat nothing is certain in these times. Except, maybe, Edey will not foul out. … Our favorite story? Theo Lawson’s ode to Watson, who will leave Gonzaga after five years with no school records, other than maybe the most times referred to as the team’s glue guy and leader. … Theo also has the difference makers and a story on little-used reserved Luka Krajnovic missing the game and trip due to illness, according to team officials. … Tyler Tjomsland has his final photo gallery this season from the men. … The folks in the office put together a recap with highlights. … The Portland experience was different for the women. It wasn’t one giant but the outsized Texas defensive presence that did in the Bulldogs, 69-47. Greg Lee has the game story and the difference makers, while Jim Allen has a piece on the offensive woes. … Back to the men, a Sweet Sixteen game attracts national interest and storytelling.

EWU and Idaho: Around the Big Sky, Montana had a fine year but the Griz men need some reinforcements to take the next step. … Northern Colorado is already scheduling for next basketball season. … Northern Arizona began spring practice under its new coach.

Chiefs: Prince George is the top seed in the WHL playoffs for a reason. Spokane found it out Friday night as the Cougars opened the series with a 6-1 win in Prince George.

Mariners: Ah, that’s the starting pitching we were expecting. And, sadly, the lineup we sort of thought would be in play as well. The M’s still won, though at 1-0, it seemed more 1988 Dodgers than anything modern day. If you remember, though, that team rode one hitter, Kirk Gibson, and outstanding pitching to a World Series title. Maybe we should start calling George Kirby “Bulldog.” … Mitch Garver played a game. Then missed a game. Back spasms. That’s not good.

Reign: The Reign fell, losing to San Diego for the first time.

Sounders: Seattle is in Los Angeles today for a match with the Galaxy. … The regular officials will be returning after a contract agreement was reached with the MLS Friday.

Seahawks: The Hawks’ 2023 draft looks better in retrospect.

As we said, unless something major happens today, we won't be writing. We'll take the day and allow the dogs the opportunity to express their deep appreciation we are in their lives. Or something like that. Maybe it's just their way of continually saying "thank you" for filling up their food bowl. If so, they were once again really thankful this morning.