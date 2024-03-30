Blue one of the hues for spring decor

A blue area rug paired with a blue accent chair and blue toss pillows helps to add a sense of contrast and interest. (Provided photo/TNS) (Provided photo/TNS/TNS)

By Cathy Hobbs Tribune News Service

When one thinks of spring, what colors come to mind? Perhaps pink, yellow and of course blue. Blue is not only one of the most popular colors, it can also be an ideal color for spring.

Looking for ways to use blue in your spring décor? Here are some tips.

Use tints, tones and shades of blue. It is OK to mix – for example, to pair light blue and indigo.

Integrate blue accents through elements such as artwork.

Look to accessories such as toss pillows, throws and vases as a way to infuse blue into a space.

Don’t be afraid to use black. Black can help to make certain shades of blue look richer.

Pair darker shades of blue with light colors such as taupe and white to add a sense of contrast.

Consider using blue as a foundation color. It can be used a “base” color similar to colors such as black or brown.

Purchase an area rug that contains blue, when looking for ways to make a bold blue color or pattern statement.

Blend different shades of blue in a single room if you are looking for a more interesting and less monochromatic color palette.

Color map blue in a room or throughout a home. The design technique known as “color mapping” involves repeating the same or similar colors in order to create a cohesive color story.

Consider gray. Whether a light gray or a deep charcoal. Pairing blue with gray is a powerful and intriguing color combination.