Commentary: New UW AD Pat Chun made a business decision. Now he has work to do.

On May 24, 2016, Jen Cohen wore a purple dress and a gold necklace while being introduced as the 15th athletic director at the University of Washington. She spoke about attending games with her father in the “family fun zone,” about boisterously barking at unwelcome opponents, about falling in love with Husky football from inside that stadium.

“It’s fair to say that this truly is a dream come true to me,” said Cohen, who had already served at UW for nearly two decades.

This … is not that.

Pat Chun isn’t here because a dream came true.

He’s here because a different one didn’t.

Chun — who was introduced as UW’s 17th athletic director Thursday following a six-year stint at Washington State — grew up in Strongsville, Ohio, and earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio State. His wife, Natalie, is also an Ohio State alumnus — and their oldest daughter, Vanna, is a freshman there this spring. Chun worked for 15 years (1997-2012) at his alma mater, rising to the role of executive associate athletics director under longtime Ohio State AD Gene Smith.

So when Smith announced he’d retire this summer, Chun was a logical candidate to return to Columbus. It’s why he didn’t express interest in succeeding Cohen when she departed UW for USC, resulting instead in the doomed hire (and departure) of Tulane’s Troy Dannen.

“Pat’s on everyone’s radar that wants a top AD, and certainly he was on mine [at that time], and we did reach out,” UW president Ana Mari Cauce said Thursday. “It wasn’t the right time for him, so he wasn’t part of the search, but we did reach out.”

Added Chun: “I had specific goals with my career, and at that time I thought that would be accomplished. Things change.”

Specifically, Ohio State hired Texas A&M AD Ross Bjork, and Dannen accepted the same role at Nebraska after only 165 days at UW.

Regardless of which side of the state you reside, or which colors you wear, you know the rest. Three days after a dream season for the WSU men’s basketball team ended with an NCAA tournament loss to Iowa State and one day after coach Kyle Smith accepted the job at Stanford, Chun made the divisive move to UW — joining a rival whose imminent Pac-12 departure fractured the Cougars’ future.

“I’ve told friends, this was not the Big Ten school we thought we’d be at. But the reality is the Good Lord works in different ways,” Chun said. “This is where we’re at, and this is where we’re supposed to be. We’re excited about that opportunity.”

For Chun, UW was a business decision, not a dream.

Which doesn’t mean it won’t work.

The same can be said of Husky football coach Jedd Fisch, who has worked on 11 separate staffs in the past 16 years. When he was hired by Dannen in January, Fisch didn’t spin yarns about a childhood immersed in Seattle sports. He didn’t vow to remain at UW — a dutiful Dawg — until he dies or retires.

Instead, he plainly stated: “If you look at what teams traditionally compete [in the College Football Playoff], it’s about the same 12 to 14 teams. University of Washington is one of those 12 or 14 teams. That’s why we coach. We coach to be able to take a seat at that table.”

Likewise, Chun wanted a seat at the Big Ten table. He noted that “when this opportunity came so fast, it aligned with where we want to be and the challenges we want to take next.”

It was head, not heart, that led him here.

Now there’s work to do.

Chun, after all, won’t be evaluated for bleeding purple and gold. He’ll be judged by his ability to lead a successful Big Ten transition, to fundraise and balance budgets and compete with his alma mater and more.

That’ll mean winning despite receiving only — I understand the irony — $30 million in Year 1 of the Big Ten’s upcoming media-rights deal. And though the Huskies will receive an additional $1 million each year through the contract’s conclusion in 2030, that’s still roughly half of most Big Ten members’ expected shares.

(UW and Oregon will receive full shares in the conference’s next deal.)

Chun, too, will be tasked with managing a budget still maneuvering debt payments from the 2012 renovation of Husky Stadium. After the university sold 30-year bonds to pay for the project, UW Athletics continues to make annual payments back to upper campus. That debt service was restructured into interest-only payments in 2023, 2024 and 2025 … but will skyrocket from $9.8 million per year to $17.7 million in 2026.

Chun’s additional responsibilities include logistical concerns associated with a cross-country conference, as well as a manically evolving NIL market and the hiring and firing of future coaches. At WSU, Chun’s hires included a series of hits (Smith, football coach Jake Dickert, women’s basketball coach Kamie Ethridge, etc.), as well as one major public miss (fired football coach Nick Rolovich).

Of course, he’ll inherit men’s basketball coach Danny Sprinkle — who was introduced at UW a day before Chun.

“There’s nothing like sitting there on Saturday afternoons, watching Husky football with my dad,” said a tearful Sprinkle, whose father, Bill Sprinkle, played defensive back at UW.

Unlike Cohen and Sprinkle, Chun was not a Husky fan until recently. Actually, the opposite.

But in an industry increasingly defined by dollar signs, he made a business decision. He traded WSU’s uncertainty for a seat at college athletics’ most coveted (read: lucrative) table.

We’ll see if business booms.