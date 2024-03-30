Motley Fool: Investors may cash in with Starbucks

Motley Fool

Starbucks (Nasdaq: SBUX) is the largest coffee chain in the world and ended its fiscal 2024 first quarter with 38,587 stores.

However, it promises lots of growth ahead: The company aims to increase its global store count to 55,000 locations by 2030, including 35,000 outside of North America. That’s over 40% growth in its worldwide store count and a nearly 70% increase in locations outside of North America.

Besides its valuable brand, the company’s sophisticated digital ordering capabilities are a key to its success; Starbucks has led the restaurant industry for years in this crucial area. And it recently boasted 34.3 million active rewards memberships in the U.S.

The future growth path for Starbucks is straightforward. A combination of new store growth, growth from existing stores and expanding profit margins may drive an increase of 15% to 20% in annualized earnings, based on management’s targets. In the most recent quarter, Starbucks posted an adjusted year-over-year earnings increase of 20%.

Shares recently traded at a forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 22, well below Starbucks’ five-year average of 28. The stock pays a dividend, too, recently yielding about 2.5%, and it has increased that payout by an average of close to 10% annually over the past five years. Long-term investors should take a closer look. (The Motley Fool owns shares of and has recommended Starbucks.)

Ask the Fool

Q. What are “current” and “quick” ratios? – H.L., Lexington, Kentucky

A. They’re measures of liquidity, reflecting how easily a company may be able to meet its short-term obligations.

The current ratio is the simplest: Just divide current assets by current liabilities (both figures can be found on the latest balance sheet).

The quick ratio is actually less quick to calculate, as it subtracts less-liquid assets (such as inventory and prepaid expenses) from current assets before dividing by current liabilities. There’s a third liquidity ratio, too – the “cash ratio.”

It takes only the most liquid assets – cash and marketable securities – and divides them by current liabilities.

In general, each ratio should be 1 or more; ratios below that suggest the company may not be able to cover its immediate debts.

However, an unusually high number may indicate a company not using its assets effectively. Current ratios will typically be higher than quick ratios, which will be higher than cash ratios. These figures can vary by industry, too, so it’s best to compare a company’s liquidity ratios with its peers – or with itself over time, to spot trends.

Q. How can a company’s earnings grow more slowly than its revenue? – M.M., Savannah, Georgia

A. They don’t necessarily grow at the same rate.

For example, if a company’s revenue (also known as “sales,” and appearing at the top of its income statement) grows by 5% from one year to the next, but its costs increase by 30% (perhaps due to a tight supply of its raw materials), earnings growth will lag sales.

But earnings that grow more quickly than revenue suggest increased efficiency and a growing profit margin.

My Dumbest Investment

My most regrettable investing move happened back in 1999.

My grandmother passed away and left me $25,000. I invested some of the money, around $600, in Apple.

A short time later, the stock dropped sharply, and I sold all but one of my shares, thinking that the single share would keep Apple on my investment radar.

That one share underwent four stock splits over the next 24 years, and became 112 shares – worth a total of around $20,000!

So, good for me for hanging on to one share in this portfolio, but it could have been $480,000 more if I had just kept those other shares. Oh, well, the school of hard knocks strikes again! – K.F., online

The Fool responds: Many, if not all, investors have some great performers they regret selling too soon.

Selling your Apple shares wasn’t necessarily the wrong thing to do if you had little faith in the company’s future at the time.

Sharp drops can rattle investors, but when they happen, you should do some research to find out why.

Remember, too, that in 1999, many of Apple’s amazing products had not yet been launched: The iPod debuted in 2001, the iPhone in 2007, the iPad in 2010, the Apple Watch in 2014 and AirPods in 2016.