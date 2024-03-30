Sounders lose to Galaxy on soggy night in Southern California, remain winless

By Jayda Evans Seattle Times

Sloshing around on a waterlogged field seemed like a good time cut short in Philadelphia earlier this month. MLS delayed the Sounders’ match with the Union due to conditions.

Seattle got another opportunity Saturday in Southern California of all places. The field crew at Dignity Health Sports Park did their best to clear some of the day’s rain off the field, but it remained soaked at kickoff. Splashes of water followed every step and every bounce of the ball.

What looked like a fun challenge for the Sounders became another frustrating outing. The Los Angeles Galaxy found an early goal to hand Seattle a 1-0 loss.

Sounders forward Jordan Morris should’ve had the equalizer in the 90th minute. Dylan Teves, who subbed on for the Sounders in the 85th minute, skimmed a perfect pass to Morris just outside the keeper’s box. He misdirected an easy tap wide right of goal.

Morris dropped to his knees, then face planted on the watery surface. The result is Seattle’s first loss in Carson, Calif. since 2018.

The Galaxy (3-0-3) moved into first place in the Western Conference with the win. The Sounders (0-3-2) remain winless and last in the West. The Rave Green return to Lumen Field to host CF Montreal (2-2-1) next week. The Canadian side lost on the road to D.C. United on Saturday.

Galaxy forward Joseph Paintsil was able to get behind the defense for a chance in the second minute that pinged off the post, but foreshadowed how LA wanted to play. Moments later with an overloaded right side, Gabriel Pec slipped one past Sounders keeper Stefan Frei off an assist from Paintsil for the opening goal in the fourth minute.

LA coach Greg Vanney subbed off Martin Cuevas for Eriq Zavaleta in the 32nd minute due to injury.

Sounders defender Cody Baker, who recorded his first MLS assist last week, made his first start of the season Saturday. His slotting in at right back was part of the adjustments made to counter midfielders Obed Vargas (concussion) and Leo Chu (knee) being unavailable due to injuries.

Instead of simply filling holes, Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer revised the entire front six in returning to a one-forward lineup. Raul Ruidiaz played up top and Jordan Morris returned to the left wing. Sounders fullback Alex Roldan replaced his brother Cristian on the right wing. The latter played a line back in the middle with Josh Atencio, who made his return from a one-game suspension for being sent off in the loss against Colorado earlier this month.

Sounders center midfielder Albert Rusnak rounded out the new look. Saturday was the Slovakian international’s first start of the season due to an ankle injury.

The intrigue on paper wasn’t threatening in action. Schmetzer made his first substitution in the 60th minute when he subbed off Baker for forward Danny Musovski. He nearly had the equalizer off a header in the 65th minute.

Galaxy keeper John McCarthy was able to punch the ball over the crossbar for the save.

Serbian international Dejan Joveljic was pulled from the starting lineup. The Galaxy attacker scored a goal in each of the team’s opening five matches — a MLS first since 1998. He has an undisclosed health issue that isn’t believed to be serious.

Vanney subbed Joveljic on in the 66th minute.