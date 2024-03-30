This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

"Get It Together: Troubling Tales from the Liberal Fringe" by Jesse Watters. (Broadside/TNS) (Broadside/TNS/TNS)

Tribune News Service

Bestsellers

From Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “The Women: A Novel,” Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

2. “The #1 Lawyer,” James Patterson and Nancy Allen (Little, Brown)

3. “James: A Novel,” Percival Everett (Doubleday)

4. “Fourth Wing,” Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

5. “Iron Flame,” Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

6. “A Fate Inked in Blood: Book One of the Saga of the Unfated,” Danielle L. Jensen (Del Rey)

7. “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store: A Novel,” James McBride (Riverhead)

8. “House of Flame and Shadow,” Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

9. “First Lie Wins,” Ashley Elston (Viking/Dorman)

10. “Expiration Dates: A Novel,” Rebecca Serle (Atria)

Nonfiction

1. “Get It Together: Troubling Tales from the Liberal Fringe,” Jesse Watters (Broadside)

2. “Barbie: The World Tour,” Margot Robbie and Andrew Mukamal (Rizzoli)

3. “Ghost Town Living: Mining for Purpose and Chasing Dreams at the Edge of Death Valley,” Brent Underwood (Harmony)

4. “Blood Money: Why the Powerful Turn a Blind Eye While China Kills Americans,” Peter Schweizer (Harper)

5. “Bad Therapy: Why the Kids Aren’t Growing Up,” Abigail Shrier (Sentinel)

6. “Zaytinya: Delicious Mediterranean Dishes from Greece, Turkey, and Lebanon,” José Andrés (Ecco)

7. “We’ve Got Issues: How You Can Stand Strong for America’s Soul and Sanity,” Phillip C. McGraw (Threshold)

8. “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder,” David Grann (Doubleday)

9. “Elevate and Dominate: 21 Ways to Win On and Off the Field,” Deion Sanders (13A)

10. “The Art of Final Fantasy XVI,” Square Enix (Square Enix)