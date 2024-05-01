Report: Gonzaga guard Luka Krajnovic becomes second scholarship player to enter transfer portal

Luka Krajnovic, a freshman guard who saw reserve minutes off Gonzaga’s bench in 2023-24, became the team’s latest, and potentially last, addition to the transfer portal.

After speculation that Krajnovic was mulling a decision to enter the portal, the 6-foot-5 guard submitted his name on Tuesday, according to the Field of 68’s Terrence Oglesby.

Wednesday was the last day players could file paperwork to enter the transfer portal before the spring window closes.

Krajnovic was a late addition to Gonzaga’s roster last summer and struggled to find consistent playing time in a backcourt that included starters Ryan Nembhard and Nolan Hickman, along with freshman Dusty Stromer, who frequently became the first guard off Mark Few’s bench once he handed off his starting role to Ben Gregg.

In 16 appearances, Krajnovic averaged 2.9 points per game and 1.3 rebounds, making 46% of his shots from the field, 33.3% from the 3-point line and 78.9% from the free-throw line. Krajnovic averaged 8.3 minutes per game.

After breaking his hand during a noncontact shootaround prior to Gonzaga’s nonconference game against UConn in Seattle, Krajnovic missed nine games before returning for a Jan. 30 game against Loyola Marymount.

The Zagreb, Croatia, native played in 10 more games the rest of the season, including both of GU’s first two contests in the NCAA Tournament, but he didn’t travel with the team to Detroit for a Sweet 16 matchup with Purdue because of a non-COVID illness.

Krajnovic played a season-high 21 minutes on three occasions last season – against Eastern Oregon, Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Mississippi Valley State – and hit his season high of seven points in four games, including Gonzaga’s NCAA Tournament opener against McNeese State. In that game, he made 2 of 4 shots from the field and 1 of 2 from the 3-point line in 11 minutes off the bench.

Krajnovic becomes the third Gonzaga player, and second scholarship player, to enter the transfer portal this offseason, joining freshman forward Pavle Stosic and junior walk-on forward Colby Brooks.

With the departure of Krajnovic, Stosic and departing forward Anton Watson, the Zags could fill up to four open scholarships before the 2024-25 season begins.

Although players can no longer enter the transfer portal after Wednesday, those in the portal can still sign with programs before the fall semester begins.

Even with Nembhard, Hickman and Stromer all returning, Krajnovic’s departure leaves Gonzaga relatively thin in the backcourt.

The Bulldogs, who’ve reached out to a handful of transfers and are in the mix for a few high school guards, could be inclined to add another ball-handler to the rotation before the 2024-25 season.