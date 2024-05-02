A Grip on Sports: From Bloomsday to blooming connections through a missed connection at home, we are here for it all

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Three thoughts for today: Playing catch should be easy, we sort of miss the days when we used to walk with friends on Bloomsday and, most importantly, Gonzaga’s men seem really well connected already.

•••••••

• We’ll start with the last one. After all, when was the last time you saw a college basketball’s team photo making the social media rounds on May 1? Never, maybe? Mainly because social media isn’t all that old and the transfer portal is certainly younger than your neighbor’s Little Leaguer.

But there it was Wednesday. A group pix of the Zags. In uniform. Banners in the background. Graham Ike, standing tall and holding his jersey, emphasizing the “Gonzaga.” Same with Nolan Hickman, only he was sprawled out in a chair. Everyone trying to look tough. Braden Huff in a bouncer’s pose, arms crossed, hands pushing out his muscles.

We know the truth, though, don’t we? These guys only play at the tough-guy role. Their actions this spring show they are more like Doug and his buddies in the movie “Up.” They’re going to stick together, speak with one voice and work tirelessly to reach their goal.

Wait, that’s a great way to build toughness. And a way to win a title. Maybe the only way.

Though we do have a couple questions, if you don’t mind. Who is in charge of grammar? “We back?” Not sure that’s acceptable in GU’s English department. And who inherits the Northern Quest commercials? After all, we are going to see them ad nauseum, so whomever it is better be able to spell hippopotamus – and act a little. Not a high bar, we know, but crucial to next winter’s enjoyment.

• Fifty years ago, Spokane was all aglow with preparations for Expo ’74. The river area downtown had been transformed into what would become Riverfront Park. And the city was in the midst of a budding renaissance. Only a few years later, Bloomsday would pop up, catching the 1970s’ running boom and riding the wave to participation records, built partly by the momentum from Expo and an influx of younger folks looking for a better life.

We were part of that. We transplanted ourselves into the Spokane soil not longer after, put down roots and stayed for perpetuity.

Part of immersing ourselves into the culture included participating in the race the first Sunday of May. We actually ran hard in 1983, our first, but learned a valuable lesson. We were never going to set any records running alone. And the event was much more fun with friends.

Over the years Bloomsday grew. We did too. Adding a few pounds here and there, along with family members. Running became jogging became walking. Talking. Laughing. Enjoying. A Sunday stroll through a beautiful community with friends, neighbors and relatives.

Then, as things do, it faded from our life. Friends moved. Kids aged out. We got busy with other things. It’s been years since we fought the crowds, becoming part of the Yogi Berra truism that no one goes there anymore because it’s too crowded.

We miss it though. Not the sweat or cold or hills. The camaraderie. The smiles. The sense of place. All of it.

• Speaking of missing things, Mitch Haniger knows the feeling today.

With a chance to sweep the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday afternoon, Haniger dropped the ball. Literally.

“It had nothing to do with the sun. I just dropped it,” the right fielder said after his fourth-inning miscue led to four unearned runs in a 5-2 defeat. “Unfortunately, my costly error led to a big inning,” he added. “If you wipe that inning away, we probably end up winning that game.”

True, but also a little too self-critical. Haniger blew a routine play, sure. The Braves scored four runs they shouldn’t have as a result. And the Mariners’ offense couldn’t overcome it. If it had, then Haniger’s misplay would have faded into insignificance. It’s what winning teams often do. For each other.

Well, that and post team photos on social media.

•••

WSU: What would a Washington State men’s basketball team picture look like these days? Not all that crowded. And certainly different from last year’s. One key portal loss is now in Indiana, where Myles Rice is expected to be a key part of the Hoosiers’ Big Ten title hopes. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and the nation, John Canzano has some questions of his own about college football. He answers most of them. … We turn to TPN today, starting with the women where UCLA added to its “super team.” Former Oregon State guard Timea Gardiner, the Pac-12 sixth-player of the year, will be a Bruin. The Beavers? They are rebuilding. … In men’s basketball, the Big Ten announced next season’s opponents. Washington, Oregon, USC and UCLA will play each other in home-and-home games but other opponents will be one of each. … The Huskies grabbed a big man from Oregon State’s roster. … A Utah assistant is going back home. To BYU. … Arizona’s newest addition lived a dream last year at Oakland. … Washington’s Chris Petersen found talent, that’s for sure. … The Huskies found another offensive lineman in the portal. … Oregon lost a defensive lineman as the portal closed. … There was a note of fun during UCLA’s spring practices, which wasn’t the case in the recent past. … Of course there was more roster churn at Colorado. … Arizona State needed another quarterback. It found one. … Arizona lost one more player. … Could a CBA solve all the NCAA’s problems?

Gonzaga: Why the picture? The transfer portal closed yesterday and the 10 players – including all four starters with eligibility remaining – wanted to show they were sticking around. Theo Lawson has more in this story. … That doesn’t mean there hasn’t been roster changes and there won’t be more. On the outgoing front, reserve guard Luka Krajnovic entered the portal yesterday. On the incoming one, Arkansas shooting guard Khalif Battle will visit in the next week. Theo has both those stories. … He has one more. Watson has signed a deal with Young Money APAA Sports, a sports agency co-founded by hip-hop artist Lil Wayne. The Gonzaga Prep graduate is beginning his professional journey. … It’s too early, sure, and the Zags’ roster is still in flux, but Lisa Fortier’s group has shown enough this offseason to be included as the WCC champion in the latest NCAA Bracketology from ESPN’s Charlie Crème.

EWU and Idaho: Around the Big Sky, there is a lot of news out of Bozeman, with Montana State making a football coaching addition and players getting NFL free agent chances.

Indians: Once again Spokane’s pitching proved good enough to earn a win. This time it was 6-4 against visiting Eugene, allowing the Indians to move back into first place. Dave Nichols has the coverage. … Elsewhere in the NWL, Vancouver topped host Tri-City again, this time 5-0 and Everett routed visiting Hillsboro 7-1.

Mariners: The 5-2 loss ended a 7-2 homestand, one that saw the M’s take over first place in the A.L. West. They are headed to Houston for a three-game series against the last-place Astros. The series begins Friday. … The ownership group added another member. Will they now have enough money now to add a couple bats?

Seahawks: The Hawks’ draft included some players other teams’ executives thought were great picks. … Will any of the undrafted free agents Seattle signed make the team? And how will its roster shake out?

Kraken: General manager Ron Francis has a few things to get done, doesn’t he? … There was a report the players wanted Dave Hakstol out. Some players say it wasn’t true.

Bloomsday: Yes, Bloomsday is Sunday. As Nick Gibson tells us, it has changed a bit recently. … Dave Cook also explains why the race doesn’t feature a lot of local high school and college runners.

Golf: NIC coach Russell Grove tried to make it two consecutive years playing the PGA Championship but fell short of his goal Wednesday in Texas. Jim Meehan has more in this story.

Gymnastics: A group of local athletes qualified for the National competition recently. Charlotte McKinley has their story.

Kentucky Derby: Saturday will be the 150th running of the Derby. Churchill Downs has a renovated track and a renovated clubhouse. It should be fun. But will the favorite, Fierceness, live up to its name? … This is our favorite Derby-related story we’ve read this year. It’s about a trainer who fell into a pot of gold when California Chrome showed up at his barn. And how the two stay connected years later, both in retirement and separated by the Pacific Ocean.

•••

• There was a freeze warning this morning. It might be the last one we have to worry about until the fall. That’s cool and we don’t mean that in a pun-sort-of-way. Well, ya, we do. Oh, before we forget. We have a new picture on the column. It sort of scares us. Our face that large? At least it is our good side. If there is one. Until later …