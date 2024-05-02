Call to readers: Share your Expo ‘74 memories with The Spokesman-Review
Do you have a favorite memory from Expo ’74? The Spokesman-Review wants to hear your tale.
As part of a collectible, special edition Expo ’74 section set to run June 16, The S-R is planning to compile memories sent by readers. The memories will run alongside in-depth reporting on the 50th anniversary.
To be considered, please send your story to editor Lindsey Treffry by emailing lindseyt@spokesman.com. Please put “Expo ’74 memory” in the email subject line. Writings should be limited to 400 words. A photo related to your story is recommended, but not required.