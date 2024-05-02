Call to readers: Share your Expo ‘74 memories with The Spokesman-Review

If You Go

Expo ’74

50th Celebration Opening Ceremony

What: Join the city as it kicks off the nine-week Expo ’74 50th Anniversary

Where: Spokane Pavilion at Riverfront Park

When: Doors open at 2 p.m. Saturday; Spokane poet laureate Mery Smith speaks at 3:15; Spokane Youth Symphony String Quartet plays at 3:25; Regional Choir of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sings at 3:40; an Asian Coalition is at 4; Native Voices is at 4:45 p.m.; Spokane Children’s Theatre takes the stage at 5:30 p.m.; a pillar procession is at 6:15; Kalimba tribute band plays at 7; and the night is concluded with a drone show at 8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free