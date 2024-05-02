District roundup: Central Valley boys soccer advances to 4A semifinal; Ridgeline, Mead advance in 3A bracket

Updated Thu., May 2, 2024 at 9:54 p.m.

From staff reports

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports district tournament action. For all box scores and recaps please visit our results page at spokesman.com/high-school-sports/scores.

Boys soccer District 8 4A

Central Valley 2, Richland 1: Kevin Ng scored two goals, including the winner in the 90th minute, and the fourth-seeded Bears (6-6-1) defeated the visiting fifth-seeded Bombers (11-6).

CV faces top-seeded Pasco (16-1) in a semifinal on Saturday.

In other first-round games, second-seeded Lewis and Clark (13-3-1) topped seventh-seeded Hanford (7-10) and will face Chiawana in the other semifinal. The Riverhawks blanked visiting Gonzaga Prep (6-9) 3-0. The Bullpups face Hanford in an elimination game.

District 8 3A

Ridgeline 5, Cheney 0: Zac Olson scored two goals with an assist and the top-seeded Falcons (12-3) eliminated the visiting eighth-seeded Blackhawks (6-9).

Ridgeline hosts Mead in a semifinal Saturday. Mead (10-5-1) edged visiting Southridge (7-11) on penalty kicks.

In other first-round games, Kennewick (5-13) upset Mt. Spokane (11-2-1) 2-1 and Ferris (6-8) fell to Hermiston (9-8) 1-0.

Cheney travels to Southridge and Mt. Spokane hosts Ferris in elimination games Saturday.

District 8 2A

Shadle Park 2, Rogers 0: Tyler Pearson scored two goals and the fourth-seeded Highlanders (8-9) eliminated the visiting fifth-seeded Pirates (4-13). Shadle faces top-seeded Pullman in a semifinal Monday.

District 7 1A

Lakeside 4, Deer Park 2: Noah Merrill scored two goals and the fourth-seeded Eagles (7-9) eliminated the visiting fifth-seeded Stags (6-9).

Lakeside advances to a semifinal against league champ Northwest Christian on Tuesday.

Baseball District 7 1A

Deer Park 10, Freeman 0 (5): RJ Gillaspy struck out six over five shutout innings and the Stags (16-5) beat the Scotties (13-7) in the league tiebreaker.

Teagan Tobeck went 2 for 2 with two runs and an RBI for Deer Park, which advanced to a district semifinal.

Freeman hosts Riverside in a first-round game Saturday.

District 7 2B

Colfax 13, Kettle Falls 3 (5): Alton Burt had two hits, two RBIs and two runs and the fourth-seeded Bulldogs (12-7) beat the visiting fifth-seeded Bulldogs (9-9). Colfax faces Asotin on Wednesday in a semifinal.

Kettle Falls beat Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 12-11 in a play-in game earlier in the day.

Asotin 8, Reardan 0: Sam Hall had two hits, two RBIs and two runs and the third-seeded Panthers (12-6) eliminated the visiting sixth-seeded Screaming Eagles (3-14).

Reardan downed Liberty 12-1 in a play-in game.