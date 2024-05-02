Kalimba gives tribute to Earth, Wind & Fire as part of Expo 50 kickoff

From staff reports

It’s difficult to do timeless legends justice, but that’s exactly what Kalimba – the Spirit of Earth, Wind & Fire has been doing for over a decade.

In 2011, lead vocalist Thomas “Chazz” Smith founded the tribute band based in Seattle. He has been assembling outstanding musicians since to fully encapsulate the magic of the original beloved band. Now, the group is comprised of 10 pieces and has a full rhythm and horns section.

This group is renowned for their ability to capture the funk, groove, and feel of Earth, Wind, & Fire while covering hits like “Let’s Groove,” “After the Love Has Gone,” “Fantasy,” and of course, “September.”

The tribute band will channel the past at the U.S. Pavilion as the city does the same during the Expo ‘74 50th anniversary celebration ceremonies on Saturday for a free show at 7 p.m.