Bellamy Brothers let their love flow at Northern Quest

From staff reports

Country duo the Bellamy Brothers may have found their breakout in the 1970s, but father time has yet to slow down the beloved siblings.

Hailing from central Florida, Homer Howard Bellamy, 78, and younger brother David Milton Bellamy, 73, have been performing music together for the vast majority of their lives. Since their start in the South in late 1960s, the two have been on the road presenting their own brand of country music to audiences across the U.S. To this day, they play over 200 shows a year.

They first put their foot in the industry door when Jim Stafford recorded a song written by David, “Spiders & Snakes.” The tune would go on to sell millions, and with this first notion of success the brothers doubled down in the form of their first hit single, “Let Your Love Flow.”

The 1976 classic would climb the ranks of the pop, country and international charts.

Just a few years later, “If I Said You Had A Beautiful Body (Would You Hold It Against Me)” again brought them back to the top of the country charts. The duo has had more than a handful of No. 1 hits with classics including “Old Hippie,” “I Need More of You” and “Redneck Girl.”

The brothers have had interesting 40-plus-yearlong careers with their own reality TV show, the most duo nominations from the Country Music Association as well as the Academy of Country Music, and even their own line of signature cannabis products. They have also shared stages with the likes of the Doobie Brothers and the Beach Boys, along with having collaborations with fellow country legends such as Dolly Parton, Alan Jackson, Buck Owens and George Jones.

The Bellamy Brothers will continue to perform their brand of crossover-country at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino’s Pend Oreille Pavilion on Friday, May 3.