Commentary: Wasteful government spending adds up – and all of us pay the price

By David Ditch Heritage Foundation

The latest inflation numbers show a 3.5% annual growth for consumer prices, still well above prepandemic levels. That means millions of families are struggling to get back to where they were in 2021.

This should come as no surprise, since excessive deficit spending from Washington remains much too high. In 2023, the federal government spent $6.1 trillion (roughly $47,000 per household) and ran a staggering $1.7 trillion deficit.

Yet the Biden administration seems determined to make this worse, consistently choosing policies that increase deficits in pursuit of its ideological agenda. The country can’t afford such reckless spending. The economy would run smoother with lower deficits.

Too many elected officials, however, either don’t know this – or don’t care. They view the federal government as an enormous piggy bank.

The Biden administration has aggressively used the swamp’s enormous budgets to fund leftist causes through grants.

Here are a few examples of such grants that the administration has approved since December 2022: