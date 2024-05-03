Former Gonzaga standout Brett Harris makes major league debut with Oakland Athletics

From staff reports

A former Gonzaga baseball player made his major league debut Friday night.

Brett Harris was called up by the Oakland Athletics, started at third base and batted ninth in a series opener against Miami in Oakland, California.

Harris went 0 for 3, recorded a putout and an infield assist in a 3-1 win for the Athletics (16-17).

Harris was selected in the seventh round of the 2021 draft by the Athletics. He spent most of last season in Double-A Midland, before being called up to Oakland’s Triple-A affiliate in Las Vegas. That’s where he started this season, batting .304 with three home runs and 20 RBIs in April.

Harris is the third active GU player in MLB, joining Pittsburgh pitcher Marco Gonzales and Cleveland reliever Eli Morgan.