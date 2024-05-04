This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

"The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness" by Jonathan Haidt. (Penguin Press/TNS) (Penguin Press/TNS)

Tribune News Service

Bestsellers

From Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “Funny Story,” Emily Henry (Berkley)

2. “The Women: A Novel,” Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

3. “A Calamity of Souls,” David Baldacci (Grand Central)

4. “The Covenant of Water,” Abraham Verghese (Grove)

5. “Fourth Wing,” Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

6. “Iron Flame,” Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

7. “Extinction: A Novel,” Douglas Preston (Forge)

8. “Table for Two: Fictions,” Amor Towles (Viking)

9. “The Familiar: A Novel,” Leigh Bardugo (Flatiron)

10. “The Paris Novel,” Ruth Reichl (Random House)

Nonfiction

1. “The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness,” Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press)

2. “The Algebra of Wealth: A Simple Formula for Financial Security,” Scott Galloway (Portfolio)

3. “Love Life: How to Raise Your Standards, Find Your Person, and Live Happily (No Matter What),” Matthew Hussey (Harper)

4. “The MeatEater Outdoor Cookbook: Wild Game Recipes for the Grill, Smoker, Campstove, and Campfire,” Steven Rinella (Random House)

5. “The Backyard Bird Chronicles,” Amy Tan (Knopf)

6. “An Unfinished Love Story: A Personal History of the 1960s,” Doris Kearns Goodwin (Simon & Schuster)

7. “House Rules: How to Decorate for Every Home, Style, and Budget,” Myquillyn Smith (Revell)

8. “Love, Mom: Inspiring Stories Celebrating Motherhood,” Nicole Saphier (Broadside)

9. “Shakespeare: The Man Who Pays the Rent,” Judi Dench (St. Martin’s)

10. “By the Time You Read This: The Space Between Cheslie’s Smile and Mental Illness,” Cheslie Kryst and April Simpkins (Forefront)